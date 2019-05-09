O'Fallon DAR chapter attends Illinois State Conference

× Expand Looking Glass Prairie Chapter members Linda Hangsleben, Lola DeGroff and Marion Rose attended the Illinois DAR State Officers Club dinner and meeting on April 25 at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington, Ill. DeGroff served as president of the SOC and Hangsleben was on the board of directors.

The last two weeks have been busy but rewarding ones for members of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), O'Fallon, Ill.

Chapter members Regent Marion Rose, Vice Regent Cori Croteau, Treasurer Linda Hangsleben and member Lola DeGroff recently attended the Society’s Illinois State Conference in Bloomington, Ill.

The night before the conference, Lola DeGroff presided over the Illinois State Officers Club (SOC) dinner and meeting on the evening of April 25. Linda Hangsleben was on the board of directors for the SOC and she and Regent Marion Rose also attended. During the meeting, Megan Wells, an award-winning actress and storyteller, portrayed Elizabeth Hamilton, wife of Alexander Hamilton.

During the state conference, the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter received certificates recognizing third place in the state for 19 percent net new members, having the state’s third-largest percentage of American Spirit Magazine subscriptions, and for outstanding Illinois Bicentennial projects and Americanism activities.

The chapter received Level I certification in the Chapter Achievement Awards (CAA) category. The CAA measures a chapter’s goals and achievements relating to National Society objectives of historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Level I is the highest level.

During state conference, state officers, chairmen and district directors reported on activities. Dr. Ferlin Clark, President of Bacone College, an American Indian school supported by the DAR, was a special guest and spoke of the challenges and successes at the college.

The chapter held its May meeting on May 2 with a report to the membership on the state conference and a program on Clara Barton by member Peggy Sternberg.

If historic preservation, education, and patriotism are important to you and you think you are eligible for DAR membership, contact chapter registrar at (813) 944-9813 or Lookingglassprairie.registrar@gmail.com.