Officials closing floodgate in East Alton

Officials decided to close the floodgates at Illinois 3 and Broadway starting Tuesday.

Officials with the village of East Alton, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Wood River Drainage and Levee District, and Madison County Emergency Management Agency met Monday to discuss the safety of residents and businesses because of rising floodwaters of Wood River Creek.

Starting at 9 a.m., work to close the floodgates will start.

EMA Deputy Director Mary Kate Brown said an additional 2 to 4 inches is expected this week, and closing the gates is a preemptive measure.

With the rain, the rising creek and Mississippi River are likely to push the water level high enough that it could impact the road, so the gates are being closed to protect the businesses and residents who live on the east side of the levee.

“The decision was made to make sure everyone stays safe,” Brown said.

The floodgates on Powder Mill Road in East Alton will remain open.

