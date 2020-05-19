Officials to proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Madison County

Officials will recognize the Madison County Mental Health Board on Wednesday night for its advocacy efforts and programs.

The County Board will proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Madison County.

“Now more than ever we understand the role mental health plays in our everyday lives,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Deborah Humphrey, director of the mental health board, said mental health awareness is more important than ever.

“Mental health conditions are real and prevalent,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said one in five adults experiences mental illness at some point.

“For many, the current health crisis has brought about an increased awareness that we are all vulnerable to experiencing stress, anxiety and difficulties coping and how essential it is to take care of our own mental health,” Humphrey said. “It is important we raise our awareness to this growing concern.”

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes in people’s everyday lives to include uncertainty, altered routines, financial pressure and social isolation.

“This virus shows the impact mental health has on our community,” Humphrey said. “More importantly, it lets people know those who suffer are our family, our friends and our neighbors.”

In Madison County, supports are in place for suicide prevention, mental health and addictions. Substance use is also on the increase and combined with depression can place a person in a state of reducing the fear of death by suicide. Virtual meetings are available through Narcotics and Alcoholic Anonymous; call (618) 398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com.

The Madison County Mental Health Board funds 14 mental health agencies that serve county residents. Local COVID-19 resources are posted on its website and https:////Facebook.com/co.madison.il.us.

“Mental health awareness for the board means sharing with the community that we are working to fulfill our role in fighting mental health stigmas, ensuring there are accessible treatment and support services, educating the public and advocating for mental health legislation and policy,” Humphrey said.

