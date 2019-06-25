Officials unveil refurbished Venice Lee Park

Despite thunderstorms on Sunday, officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Venice Lee Park and unveiled a new children’s playground, walking trails, pavilions and restroom facility.

County Board member Gussie Glasper of Venice joined dozens of people for the unveiling.

“The upgraded park is an added asset to the residents of Venice and surrounding neighborhoods,” Glasper said. “There’s been a tremendous amount of work done by many people to make this project happen.”

Organizations involved in the collaborative effort included Venice Park District, the city of Venice, Juneau and Associates, Hanks Excavating, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Metro East Park and Recreation District, America’s Central Port and Madison County Community Development. The Venice Park District received grant awards from MEPRD, IDNR in the form of an Open Space Land Acquisitions and Development Grant along with funding from MCCD, Park Enhancement Program grants and a park loan.

“Residents now have a beautiful park for family relaxation and gatherings, along with new playground equipment for the children,” Glasper said.

Glasper thanked Venice park commissioners, Venice city officials, Madison County Parks and Recreation Committee and America’s Central Port administrators for their involvement on the project to refurbish the park.

Altogether, the cost of the project was $400,000, which included the demolition and removal of a water slide and pool.

The new park includes a large children’s playground with walking trails, two pavilions and a restroom facility.

County Board Member Jamie Goggin of Edwardsville, who serves as the PEP chair, said he was glad to see the project completed.

“When I joined the board in 2013, this project was already underway and there hasn’t been a Parks Committee meeting that Lee Park hasn’t been a topic of conversation,” Goggin said. “It is rewarding to see it completed. This park will be an asset to the community and especially to the children, who deserve a nice place to play.”

