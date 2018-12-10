Older Adults Health Council donates blankets for home care clients

× Expand (Front row) Eliza Pautz, Kim Zakrzewski, Annie Eades, Ali Davis (back row) Debbie Frakes, Angie Hillis, Dawn Steward, Laura Robinson

Older Adults Health Council board members presented 299 donated blankets to the Senior Services Plus Holiday Drive. The blankets will be gifted to all of the SSP Home Care clients in Madison County this year.

Every year, the board votes to decide where to donate funds left over from biannual health fairs, and this year the council recognized this need.

“We wanted to give back to the senior citizens of Madison County,” council Treasurer Kim Zakrzewski said. “SSP’s Home Care department was collecting various items, and we thought that blankets would be both needed and appreciated.”

The Older Adults Health Council was founded in 2008 and has been hosting health fairs in Madison County for more than 10 years. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

