Olney gas station sells $1.3 million lottery ticket

A gas station in Olney sold a $1.3 million winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Sunday evening drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Motomart, 1219 S. West St., and matched all five numbers — 04-08-13-24-32 — to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $13,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they call 1-800-252-1775. Guidelines for mailing in claims are available on the Illinois Lottery’s website in the Winning section of the page. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit illinoislottery.com.

More than 33,300 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $1,379,800, in this drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit illinoislottery.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter