One dead in multi-vehicle I-255 crash

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 255 in Madison County.

According to Illinois State Police District 11, a 2010 Honda was traveling north at milepost 26.6 at a speed too fast for heavy rain at 10:55 a.m. Monday. The driver lost control and the vehicle went off the road to the left and crossed the center median. A 2018 Honda Civic, driven by Todd Gerdes, 45, of St. Charles, Mo., was traveling south and hit the other Honda head-on. The Civic came to rest on the right side of the southbound lanes and the other Honda continued traveling north in the southbound lanes. A southbound 2019 International tractor-trailer truck, driven by Edon Mehmeti, 25, of St. Louis, struck the Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda, whom police did not identify, is deceased. Both other drivers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Southbound I-255 was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

