One for a million

× Expand photo courtesy of CBS

Until last week, Timothy Minnick of Bethalto had been keeping a big secret.

“It’s been a long few months of not being able to say anything to anybody,” Minnick says with a laugh. “In some ways, that has been the most difficult thing about this experience.”

On Wednesday, Minnick will be representing the Riverbend when he appears on the new CBS competition reality series “Million Dollar Mile.” As one of four contestants in the premiere episode, he will run through the streets of Los Angeles for a million dollars, bursting through obstacles while chased by a group of elite international athletes determined to stop him.

“You are not competing against other contestants; you are competing against the course and the people chasing you, who they call the Defenders,” Minnick says.

The 40-year-old fitness warrior jumped at the chance to prove that four knee surgeries (including ligament reconstruction in both knees), along with being a bit longer in the tooth than the competition, was not going to slow him down.

“(As the owner of a gym), I get contacted pretty regularly from casting producers for all different kinds of shows, such as ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Titan Games,’” he says. “They come looking for athletes who may work out at my gym and might be interested in trying out for their shows.

“In this case, I responded and asked if it was something I would be able to do myself. I am in good shape, and I have a decent backstory, so I figured, ‘Why not?’”

What followed was a rigorous application process, the details of which remain under wraps. He traveled to L.A. in September for tryouts and then waited for the call, which happened the following month.

“I don’t know for sure just how many got selected, but I know it wasn’t many,” he says.

Boasting an executive producer team that includes “Big Brother” producers and L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James and hosted by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, “Million Dollar Mile” transforms the City of Angels into one of the most challenging obstacle courses ever designed, culminating in the scaling of a 15-story building to reach the finish line.

“For everything that I have going on in my life and at my age, I did well. I can’t look back and say I wish I had run harder; I did my absolute best,” Minnick says. “I am so excited to see how it looks post-production. I’m psyched about how they are going to make it look on television.”

Minnick opened his gym, Shinobi Fitness, in 2012. The fitness center has operated out of its current address at 127 W. McArthur Dr. rear in Cottage Hills for the last four years. He also works for the Bethalto Police Department and lives in the village with his wife, Stacy, and daughter, Ella.

Minnick’s appearance on “Million Dollar Mile” will air on CBS at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. For more information, visit the website.

× Expand photo courtesy of CBS