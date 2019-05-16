One lane of Illinois 3 to close next week near Hartford

× Expand roadwork

The inside lane of northbound Illinois 3 between Rand Avenue and Illinois 143 will be closed starting Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The outside lane will remain open throughout construction. This work is necessary to perform guardrail and median repairs and is expected to be completed by Friday, May 24.

Delays could be experienced, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

