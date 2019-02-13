Online lottery player wins $700,000

Illinois Lottery

An online subscription player won $700,000 in the Tuesday midday Lucky Day Lotto draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased online by a subscription player and matched all five numbers — 05-09-15-20-32 — to win the jackpot.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until he or she visits one of five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 13,400 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit the website.

