Online Master Gardener training available

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program will offer summer online training sessions.

The online training includes topics such as botany, soils, flowers, trees, turf, fruits, vegetables, and much more. The training costs $350. Applicants receive a copy of the Illinois Master Gardener manual. Registration deadline is May 17. Online sessions begin June 3.

Following your Master Gardener training, there are numerous volunteer opportunities in Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties. Master Gardeners assist with community gardens, demonstration gardens, and youth gardens. There are approximately 200 active Master Gardeners working at community projects in the three counties.

There will be fall and winter online training opportunities in addition to the classroom training sessions that will begin in January 2020. If you would like information about the Master Gardener program, please contact Sarah Ruth at ruth1@illinois.edu or (618) 939-3434.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event call (618) 939-3434.