Open house to address transfer of wastewater service

Illinois American Water is inviting Alton area customers to attend an open house next week to learn more about the upcoming transfer of their wastewater service as well as meet their water service experts. The event will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Knights of Columbus, 405 E. Fourth St. in Alton.

Karen Cooper, senior manager for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division, said the open house is intended to provide customers the opportunity to speak one on one with water and wastewater teams. Attendees will be able to learn more about the transfer of their wastewater service to Illinois American Water from the city of Alton, as well as about local water quality, customer service, billing and more.

“We look forward to any time we get a chance to talk to our customers,” she said. “Holding this open house gives those we serve an opportunity to learn more about our team as well as ask questions about the transfer of the wastewater service. We look forward to talking to our valued customers.”

The city of Alton voted in favor of the sale of the Alton Regional Wastewater System to Illinois American Water in April 2018. The sale is expected to be finalized on June 27, pending Illinois Commerce Commission approval.

The acquisition of the wastewater system will add approximately 23,000 wastewater customers to the company’s Southern Illinois service area. Illinois American Water has been providing the Riverbend with water service for more than 140 years.

