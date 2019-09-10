Open houses in Brighton, Godfrey to address flooding and water quality

Flooding in Godfrey

HeartLands Conservancy and Madison County will hold two open houses to inform the public about the Wood River and Piasa Creek watershed plans from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Brighton Village Hall, and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Trimpe 141 in the Ahlmeyer Atrium.

The watershed plans will strategically address stormwater-related issues in the areas that drain to Wood River and Piasa Creek, in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. The plans will provide voluntary recommendations for water quality protection and flood mitigation efforts.

During the open houses, the draft results of the flood survey sent by Madison County to watershed residents will be available for review. Display boards will highlight information about existing drainage, floodplains, and other key data assessed so far in the planning process. Representatives from HeartLands Conservancy and Madison County will answer questions and gather input from attendees on issues such as flooding, erosion, and water quality.

The events are open to the public and intended to attract residents of Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, Godfrey, Elsah, and East Alton.

Watershed plans are an effective way of attracting funding for stormwater solutions. In 2016, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency awarded HeartLands Conservancy a $500,000 grant to implement projects that address water quality and stormwater issues in the Upper Silver Creek watershed in Madison County. In 2018, Illinois EPA awarded HeartLands another $450,000 for projects in the Highland Silver Lake watershed.

HeartLands Conservancy’s Janet Buchanan notes that participation from local landowners, farmers, residents, and municipalities is crucial to the success of watershed plans and future funding.

“If you have a problem with drainage, erosion, flooding, or water quality in your neighborhood, we want to hear from you,” Buchanan said. “It’s conversations with people dealing directly with these issues that are so important to the planning process. We will use your feedback to help focus attention on areas where solutions are needed.”

The watershed plan for the Piasa Creek watershed will build on the work of the Great Rivers Land Trust and its partners, which has assisted with designing and funding improvement projects that address erosion and sedimentation for decades. For more information, visit greatriverslandtrust.org/projects/piasa-creek-watershed-project/.

For more information about the Wood River and Piasa Creek watershed plans, contact Buchanan at (618) 566-4451, ext. 25, or email janet.buchanan@heartlandsconservancy.org.

For updates on this project and information about other HeartLands Conservancy activities, visit facebook.com/HeartLandsConservancy.

