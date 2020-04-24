Operation Blessing continues to assist residents

× Expand canned food

Nonprofit organization Operation Blessing, People That Care Inc. provides food and clothing to low-income residents of Bethalto, Cottage Hills, East Alton, Hartford, Meadowbrook, Moro, Roxana, South Roxana and Wood River.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank has temporarily adjusted the monthly income requirements to below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Those guidelines are:

Household of one — $1,063 or less

Household of two — $1,437 or less

Household of three — $1,810 or less

For each additional household member, add $373.

Operation Blessing, 18 E. Lorena Ave. in Wood River, is open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Out of safety concerns for clients and volunteers, it is distributing only food until further notice. Appointments are not necessary. People requesting food must bring proof of address for all adults in the household. For more information, contact Executive Director Karen Wilson at (618) 251-5683.

