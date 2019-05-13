Operation Christmas Child beneficiary to tell story in Granite City

× Expand A shoebox recipient reacts during a distribution event in Zambia.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For many years, Riverbend families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world.

One of these gifts reached Alex Nsengimana in Rwanda when he was a young boy. Nsengimana is now visiting area residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.

Nsengimana wants to encourage residents as they kick off the upcoming collection season to fill more than 11,000 shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — contributing to the global goal of reaching 11 million children in Jesus’ name.

Nsengimana will be hosted by the Midwest Illinois Area volunteer team of Operation Christmas Child. Come hear his impactful story Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at Rivers of Life Community Church in Granite City, and also hear from Operation Christmas Child Regional Director, Joe Christian.

Growing up in midst of an unstable Rwandan government, Nsengimana experienced first-hand the travesties of his nation’s genocide. At the height of tribal unrest, the genocide claimed the lives of his caregivers. Fleeing for his life, Nsengimana escaped gunmen and eventually ended up in an orphanage that was his home for the next several years.

Nsengimana received a shoebox from Operation Christmas Child one year after arriving at the orphanage and remembers being so excited to have a gift to call his own. The shoebox gift sowed seeds of hope and love that he desperately needed. He realized that God had a specific plan for his life. Nsengimana now serves with Operation Christmas Child paying forward the hope and love he received through a shoebox gift.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18-25, Godfrey residents can drop off gift-filled shoeboxes at multiple locations across Midwest Illinois.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 314-724-8336, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.