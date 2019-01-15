Optimist Club names Students of the Month

Optimist Club

The Alton Area Optimist Club named Julianna Buchanan of Alton Middle School and David Wollenweber of Eunice Smith Elementary the Students of the Month for January.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student and a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Julianna is the daughter of Laura and Cecil Martin of Godfrey. According to her teachers, she is a motivated, intelligent, personable, and positive student who is ready to help others and spread happiness everywhere she goes. Julianna is very involved in school activities at Alton Middle School. She is a member of GEMS, Lab and Concert, Choir, ECHOS, the Mannie Jackson Club, color guard, orchestra and is on the basketball team. In her free time she likes to ice skate, play with her younger brother, bake with her mom and provide community service. Over the past several years, Julianna has assisted with Toys with Tots and organized a lemonade stand for a friend whose dog was hit by a car.

David Wollenweber, foster son of Ashley and Bobby Smith of Alton, is a second-grade student in Linda Scheiter’s class at Eunice Smith Elementary. Scheiter describes David as a very motivated student who is passionate about learning. He attends school every day with a smile on his face, ready to take on any task and willing to assist anyone in need of help. When David is not at school, he enjoys playing basketball, jumping on the trampoline, and watching television with his family.

