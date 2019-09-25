Organization names SIUE professor a "researcher to know" for Alzheimer’s work

Witt

The Illinois Science and Technology Coalition has recognized Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Ken Witt, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the School of Pharmacy, among a select group of 21 researchers as Researchers to Know in 2019.

To highlight university researchers who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, the coalition released its second annual list of Researchers to Know at Illinois’ universities. It provides a detailed look at some of the researchers who are driving innovation in the state — from those advancing new treatments in medicine to those revolutionizing computing and shaping new technologies in the 21st century.

With a 5-year, $2.65 million grant from the National Institute of Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health, Witt is the principal investigator leading a team of researchers composed of medicinal chemists, pharmacologists and pharmaceutics experts to develop a drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. Initial investigations by the research team began more than 10 years ago. Witt and his team are seeking an extension to the grant this fall.

To create this list of distinguished researchers, the coalition reached out to university partners across the state to nominate faculty who have demonstrated excellence. An emphasis was also placed on researchers who have recently achieved milestones, such as publishing an influential paper, receiving national recognition or commercializing a new innovation. Each of the select 21 possesses research strengths that illustrate the critical role of Illinois’ university research in the national innovation economy.

