Organization reminds public: nature’s not canceled

Watershed Nature Center

In an effort to encourage people to get outdoors while sheltering in place, the Watershed Nature Center is inviting the community to experience and document the beautiful, brilliant ways that life goes on.

Designed as an 8-week challenge for people of all ages, Nature’s Not Cancelled will run from March 23-May 17. Each week will focus on a different ecological theme and feature interactive trivia, Facebook Live demonstrations, expert Q&As, and hands-on project ideas. Activities are designed to be enjoyed and experienced 100 percent at home. As a part of Edwardsville’s park system, the Watershed Nature Center and its trails are temporarily closed to visitors.

“As a member of this community, we wanted to do what we could to bring a little bit of fun and quality engagement to as many people as possible,” said Sheila Voss, president of the board of the Nature Preserve Foundation, which operates the center. “We have a great lineup of weekly themes — migration, frogs, forests, wetlands, pollinators. We’re also encouraging people to take and share photos of plants and animals they see. We think this will be a way for our community to bond and focus on something positive — documenting the diversity of life all around us.”

As the United States and world take unprecedented steps to flatten the curve of COVID-19, people everywhere are seeking out creative ways to stay healthy and safe while still learning, connecting, and finding joy in everyday moments. Nature-oriented organizations are encouraging nearby nature connections, emphasizing the health and wellness benefits associated with fresh air, active outdoor play, and quality time spent enjoying nature.

While the program has been designed to appeal to people of all ages, alignment with and support of formal curriculum goals is a priority.

“We wanted to give learners of all ages and their families a challenge they could do together during these weeks when schools locally and around the world have canceled in-person classes,” said Danielle Kulina, an environmental educator at the center and student at SIUE’s Department of Environmental Sciences.

Stacey Lipe, a fifth-grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School, welcomes the program as an incentive for students and families to learn together.

“I’m thinking of Nature’s Not Cancelled as one big outdoor science experiment, except everyone’s conducting the lab in their own back yards or neighborhoods,” Lipe said. “The outdoors can be a very cool and powerful classroom. So much to observe, count, sketch, study, document, dream, and think about — trees, bird song, frog calls, flowers.”

The program will use Facebook as its primary platform. Participants will need to like and follow Watershed Nature Center to get access to the weekly trivia, video content, and project ideas. Throughout the 8-week challenge, participants are encouraged to use the #NaturesNotCancelled hashtag when posting and sharing photos of plants, animals, and other wildlife.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter