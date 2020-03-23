Organization seeks volunteers, donations for food delivery

Helping Hearts Grow is organizing food delivery for families in Madison County.

The organization needs:

Drivers — Deliveries are planned for 9 a.m. until noon Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Volunteers must have vehicle, license, insurance, etc.

Packers — More volunteers are needed to help sort and pack food from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

To volunteer to be a driver or packer, email Rachel Porter-Hunter at rachel@helpingheartsgrow.org.

Donations — The organization needs to buy food and supplies to complement what has been donated. Helping Hearts Grow is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so all donations are tax-deductible.

Checks can be sent to Helping Hearts Grow, 133 Harnett Ave., Wood River, IL 62095.

Stop by Scott Credit Union and ask to donate to Helping Hearts Grow.

Give through PayPal or the Facebook page.

Food and supplies — They need milk, bread, lunch meat, cereal, fruit, and brown paper bags for sack lunches. Contact rachel@helpingheartsgrow.org to coordinate when to bring them by the old Riverbend Billiards building, 909 E. Broadway in Alton.

