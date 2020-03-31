Organizations join forces to provide pet food to seniors

Pets are family members, too — and they are so important to seniors, many of whom live alone.

Their pets give them happiness, purpose, and stave off isolation and depression. But having a pet can be expensive on a fixed income. So Main Street Community Center and Partners for Pets have joined forces to help seniors feed their pets. Starting in April, Partners for Pets will be supplying pet food for Main Street Community Center’s home-delivered meal clients and supplemental food box clients.

“I read an online article about a similar program and asked Partners for Pets Board President Patty Barney if she had any contacts at a pet food company. I told her the idea — and she was immediately intrigued and wanted to work together,” said Sara Berkbigler, executive director of Main Street Community Center.

“Partners for Pets is so lucky to have the food of our rescue animals provided by Purina,” said Erika Pratte, executive director of Partners for Pets. “We also receive food donations from members of our community and local retailers, and although this food isn’t needed directly at our shelter, we ensure our donors that their generosity will help another animal in need. This is the perfect opportunity to make these donations work for the betterment of not only animals, but our community members.”

In addition to the pet food program, the two organizations plan to work together to make sure seniors have access to low-cost vaccine clinics throughout the year. Partners for Pets offers the clinics at its shelter location but will also be offering at least one clinic at the community center.

For more information, contact:Pet Food Program - Main Street Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org Low-Cost Vaccine Clinics - Partners for Pets: (618) 540-7387 or Partners4petsadoptions@yahoo.com