Organizations release COVID-19 survey results

Alton Main Street, RiverBend Growth Association and the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau partnered on a consumer survey to measure attitudes and anticipated behaviors or desires of residents as the region enters the recovery and reopening process from the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.

The survey was open from May 13-20 and gathered more than 2,300 responses, available here.

The survey’s intent was to provide additional direction to help small business owners determine best paths forward on reopening their businesses in a responsible and safe way.

These three organizations will continue to serve as a resource to the small business community, connecting them to additional guidelines, opportunities and one another. If you would like a full copy of the raw data, you can contact any of the three organizations.

