Organizations team up for COVID-19 testing

The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance, in conjunction with the Madison County Health Department, will provide COVID-19 testing this week in Alton.

The testing is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St.; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E. Sixth.

No appointments are needed. The tests are available for adults and children older than six months. Participants must have a valid phone number to receive their test results.

For more information, call the health department at (618) 692-8954 or visit the website.

