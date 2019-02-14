Organizations to host free training for health professionals

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, is co-hosting a free training with Call For Help Inc. Sexual Assault and Rape Crisis Center. This training is for health professionals from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at 2615 Edwards St. in Alton.

The training will be presented by Jordan Kilpatrick, coordinator of community outreach services with Call for Help.

In this presentation, attendees will:

Learn about the meaning and definition of sexual assault

Discuss the myths and facts about rape culture and where the movement stemmed

Obtain knowledge and understanding of advocacy and the legal rights of the survivor

Gain strategic techniques and support mechanisms to help survivors

“This topic is important because unfortunately sexual assault and sexual harassment has become commonly prevalent not only across the world but most concerning, right here in the communities we work, live and socialize in,” Kilpatrick said. “It is imperative that we each make it a personal agenda to do our parts in ending sexual assault.”

Attendees will be eligible for three continuing education unit credits for licensed clinical professional counselor, licensed professional counselor, licensed clinical social worker, or licensed social worker after completing this training. The number of attendees is limited to 25 in each training session, so register early.

For more information, contact Jenna Farmer-Brackett at (618) 462-2331, ext. 1785.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter