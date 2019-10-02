Organizations to host minimum wage workshop for employers

The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP and the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce to bring a special Minimum Wage Updates for Employers Workshop to Collinsville from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The session unites local CPA Kalee Werle with other business resources at the Collinsville City Hall Council Chambers to support small business owners.

Workshop topics will include:

Minimum Wage Laws: What You Need to Know

Tax Credits/Incentives

Employees Under 18 Years of Age

“This is an opportunity that business owners will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, SBDC director. “Chambers of commerce, Business Network International groups, and other business-building and networking organizations are encouraged to invite their members.”

The $15 registration fee includes a light lunch and valuable handouts. To register, visit ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31502.

New SBDC clients/participants, use the sign-up button

Existing SBDC clients, use the log-in button (you can log in after clicking the sign-up button, top right corner)

Small business owners can also call (618) 650-2929 for more information. Sign-in will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event.

To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.