Organizations to host scientists for virtual presentations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, www.visitalton.com National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is receiving a $5,000 grant for the Expanding Stream Discovery: New Watersheds and Increased Stewardship Project. The project is an environmental education project that provides students a hands-on opportunity to learn about water quality in their community by monitoring a local stream.

Join the Illinois RiverWatch Network and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center for the Illinois RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series, featuring free Zoom presentations from four scientists.

According to RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist Danelle Haake, the RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series will help make RiverWatch more of a year-round program.

“We hope the series will give people an opportunity to learn more about water through a series of online events,” Haake said. “We are focusing on how the choices we make in the watershed can impact streams and the animals who live in them.”

The series kicks off next week with a discussion led by Megan Pagliaro, a doctoral student at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’m going to be talking about freshwater fish in urban systems,” Pagliaro said. “I look forward to discussing my research and answering any questions on freshwater ecology.”

Following is a list of dates, times, speakers and topics along with registration information.

Impact of Urban Heat Islands on Freshwater Fish: 7 p.m. Sept. 22

Speaker: Megan Pagliaro, Ph.D. student at UCB

The Important Role of Streamside Vegetation in a Changing Climate: 7 p.m. Oct. 6

Speaker: Jason Knouft, professor of biology at Saint Louis University

3D Printing and the Evolutionary Ecology of North American Riverine Snails: 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Speaker: Paul Brunkow, associate professor of biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

How Winter Road Salt Hurts Water Quality and What We Can Do About It: 7 p.m. Nov. 12

Speaker: Danelle Haake, NGRREC RiverWatch Director and stream ecologist

To sign up for one or more of these free events, registration links can be found on the Illinois RiverWatch Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ or send an email to riverwatch@lc.edu.

Those interested can register until the day of the event. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants prior to each presentation.

For more information about the Illinois RiverWatch program, visit www.ngrrec.org/RiverWatch or contact Haake at (618) 468-8724 or dhaake@lc.edu.