Organizers call off this year’s Leclaire Parkfest

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Carolyn Tidball (far right) helps children build clay monsters as part of the Edwardsville Arts Center activity area.

The 29th annual Leclaire Parkfest celebration, previously scheduled for Oct. 18, has been canceled. Friends of Leclaire started the festival after the celebration of the Leclaire neighborhood’s Centennial in 1990 as a way to educate the public about Leclaire’s history. The festival also provides a venue for local nonprofits to earn money spent on community projects throughout the year.

Parkfest organizers waited as long as possible with the hopes the COVID-19 situation would improve, but it seems highly unlikely Illinois will progress to Phase 5 before the scheduled date. In the interest of safety for all, the group determined cancellation was necessary. Friends of Leclaire was also concerned about funding the festival because many of their usual sponsors have taken a financial hit.

Parkfest organizers look forward to 2021 when Leclaire Parkfest will take place as usual on the third Sunday in October. For information about the historic Leclaire neighborhood, explore stories on the Friends of Leclaire website at http://www.historic-leclaire.org/ or the Friends of Leclaire Facebook page, Historic Leclaire. For questions about the former village of Leclaire, call (618) 656-1294.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter