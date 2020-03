Carolyn Green Congressional Prayer Breakfast

The 22nd annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast scheduled for May 4 at the Gateway Center in Collinsville has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers urge all Americans to pray for the sick and for the health of our nation and its leaders.

Next year's prayer breakfast is scheduled for May 3, 2021. Mike Lindell, inventor and CEO of MyPillow, will be the keynote speaker.

