OSF HealthCare cancer center receives state approval

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved a certificate of need application by OSF HealthCare, which will allow for the eventual construction of a comprehensive cancer center on the campus of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The regional destination center will require significant community partnerships and philanthropic efforts to become a reality, but the decision by the state review board is an important milestone.

“This destination cancer center will allow OSF HealthCare to bring together clinicians and technology, and enable us to connect across our ministry to improve the lives of those we serve. We are thrilled with the approval by the review board and look forward to the ongoing efforts to bring this center to fruition,” OSF HealthCare CEO Bob Sehring said.

Illinois ranks seventh in the nation for cancer cases with downstate Illinois projected to see 10,000 new cancer cases per year.

The center will feature patient education and support spaces, an infusion center, and a full range of cancer-related services, including proton beam therapy and brachytherapy.

The proton beam will be just the second in Illinois, and one of only 32 centers in North America treating patients. Having proton beam therapy available for those receiving treatment for cancer will reduce treatment times, decrease complications by sparing healthy tissue, reduce side effects, and allow for less disruption in patients’ and caregivers’ lives.

The timeline for construction of the proposed $237 million project will depend on philanthropic fundraising efforts, with a goal of providing the first treatments at the center as early as 2023.

