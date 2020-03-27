OSF HealthCare launches pandemic fundraising campaign

× Expand Photo by Fred Pollard The Emergency Room’s new window

OSF HealthCare has launched a Pandemic Response Fundraising campaign to ensure it is successful in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. OSF has taken unprecedented measures to respond to the outbreak, including the launch of digital solutions that can educate and screen individuals for the virus at home.

“We know it’s going to take a team effort to ensure that we have every resource available for our communities to stay ahead of COVID-19,” OSF HealthCare Chief Executive Officer Bob Sehring said. “Together we can face this virus with innovation, courage and faith – knowing The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis are praying daily for every one of us.”

OSF HealthCare is using the power of crowdsourcing to fund current and innovative models of care. The goal is to be able to respond to those who are suffering from the virus while maintaining the ability to care for those coming into the organization’s health care facilities with other serious conditions. OSF HealthCare also wants to keep members of the care team safe so they can continue providing care.

“There are many people out there asking how they can help during this difficult time,” OSF HealthCare Foundation President Tom Hammerton said. “We wanted to give them an easy way to make a difference for those we serve and our Mission Partners bravely working each day against the virus.”

The Pandemic Response Fundraising campaign offers the public three projects they can fund:

Pandemic Digital Response Hub: Supports a multi-pronged effort using digital and mobile technology to respond to the pandemic. This includes the ability to treat patients in their homes with the same level of care and expertise they would get in a more traditional hospital setting.

Pandemic Health Workers: Support deploying pandemic health workers outside the wall of OSF HealthCare to care for individuals in their own homes during the pandemic. This includes specialized training, the purchase of mobile health equipment and transportation.

Crisis Support: Provides general relief directly to OSF HealthCare Mission Partner (employees) who are on the front lines and continue to face COVID-19 daily. This includes childcare assistance and securing more personal protective equipment.

People can access the OSF HealthCare Pandemic Response Fundraising page at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/innovation/funding/

