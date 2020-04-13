OSF HealthCare partnering with state of Illinois in fight against COVID-19

× Expand JPC-PROD - stock.adobe.com Senior woman consults a e-health doctor with tablet computer sit Mature adult women consults a e-health doctor with tablet computer sitting in soft chair. In touchscreen, male doctor

OSF HealthCare is launching a Pandemic Health Worker Program that will serve individuals with COVID-19 symptoms.

Through a contract with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the program is designed to protect the well-being of the public during the pandemic.

Pandemic health workers will digitally connect with referred clients experiencing COVID symptoms and need to stay home or quarantine to protect themselves and others. Through this program, OSF HealthCare and the state of Illinois will proactively and digitally support those needing care, while reducing the potential influx of non-emergent patients into a hospital’s emergency department.

“The PHW program is an extension of OSF Healthcare System’s role in providing compassion and competence in a healthcare crisis,” said Dr. John Vozenilek, vice president and chief medical officer of innovation and digital health for OSF HealthCare. “Equipped with technology, PHWs will visit care recipients on a daily basis, deliver kits that include essential tools to monitor their health, and follow up over a 14-day period to ensure no further assistance is needed.”

When assigned to the worker, a client will receive health monitoring tools, depending on what already is available in the home, and will typically stay in the program for 14 days. A worker will be connecting with at least 27 clients per month.

A person is eligible for the program if he or she is showing COVID-19 symptoms, or is at high risk for contracting the virus, but does not require emergency or inpatient care, and can be digitally monitored at home. They must first call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline (833-OSF-KNOW) and be digitally triaged by a nurse. Depending on the answers to the screening questions, the nurse or other provider will determine if they are eligible for the program. If enrolled, the client will be notified and receive a phone call within 48 hours.

This is one of many innovative programs created by OSF HealthCare to manage COVID-19 patients. The health care ministry has also integrated an artificial intelligence symptom checker into its website’s digital assistant, a chatbot named Clare. A 24/7 nurse triage line at 833-OSF KNOW (833-673-5669) fields calls from across Illinois about the virus, and a free text messaging tool called OSF COVID Companion pushes guidance about COVID-19. As of April 2, a video visit option is available as well. On the first day of operation, there were 19 video visits from a broad geographical area in Illinois and included both pediatric and adult patients.

“We are grateful the state of Illinois saw promise in the multi-pronged, digital response, we developed to manage COVID-19,” said Michelle Conger, chief strategy officer and chief executive officer of Saint Gabriel for OSF HealthCare. “With an expected increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, we believe the Pandemic Health Worker Program will help alleviate pressure from hospitals, and protect health care workers, and patients, from further spread of the virus.”

Teams of pandemic health workers will be stationed throughout Illinois, with the first groups established in Alton, Evergreen Park and Peoria/Bloomington. The program will eventually expand to serve communities in and around Champaign-Urbana-Danville, Galesburg-Kewanee-Monmouth, Ottawa-Mendota-Streator, Pontiac and Rockford. OSF HealthCare is expected to initially serve 8,400 people through its pandemic health workers each month when all locations are activated.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the launch of the program and a mental health support line over the weekend.

“We are living in a deeply unprecedented moment, and holding the emotional ramifications of that inside will only be harder on you," Pritzker said. "Please know that you don’t have to feel it all alone. My administration is here to serve you and help see you through this time of crisis – I want you to know that we’re here to help.”

Remote Patient Monitoring Program

Illinois has launched a new Remote Patient Monitoring Program utilizing telehealth services and pandemic health worker programs in partnership with OSF HealthCare and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

The program will reduce barriers to health and mental health services to support residents across Illinois with a focus on underserved communities and those at risk during the pandemic.

The SIU program is serving Springfield, Quincy, Decatur, Carbondale, and the Metro East. The SIU hotline number is (217) 545-5100. More information can be found at www.siumed.edu/phw.

Call4Calm

The Illinois Department of Human Services’ Mental Health Division has launched a free emotional support text line, Call4Calm, for Illinois residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19.

Individuals who would like to speak with a mental health professional can text “TALK” to 5-5-2-0-2-0, or for Spanish, “HABLAR” to the same number: 5-5-2-0-2-0. Call4Calm is free to use, and individuals will remain anonymous.

Once a resident sends a text to the hotline, within 24 hours they will receive a call from a counselor employed by a local community mental health center to provide support.

Individuals can also text 5-5-2-0-2-0, with key words such as “unemployment” or “food” or “shelter” and will receive information on how navigate and access supports and services.

