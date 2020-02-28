OSF HealthCare remains on alert for COVID-19

OSF HealthCare leaders remain prepared and on alert if the situation changes and the relatively contained COVID-19 virus spreads more quickly in Illinois and the United States.

The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be updating its locations link regularly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, along with travel advisories.

OSF HealthCare Director of Infection Prevention and Control Lori Grooms said the Peoria-based health system is working with state and federal public health officials to take all preventative steps available to limit the spread of COVID-19, even though the virus is not spreading in an uncontained way.

Infection Prevention Mission Partners (employees) throughout OSF HealthCare have daily contact with public health agencies, in addition to supply chain and emergency management leaders within the hospital system.

“We have already drafted plans if we were to fall short on some of our necessary supplies (such as personal protective equipment) but we are not at a point where supplies are not available for patient care," she said.

For example, OSF HealthCare is working to conserve critical supplies such as N95 masks and could begin to cluster care.

“Instead of going into the room three times to perform three separate tasks, how can we bring those tasks together and perform them all at the same time?” Grooms said. “That would help to alleviate the burden on the number of supplies that we need; the protective equipment that we’re wearing.”

The best approach to reduce the spread of any airborne virus, including the flu and COVID-19, is community-level mitigation. That means taking everyday preventive actions, such as frequent hand-washing. Simple precautions are the first line of defense against infectious diseases.

Grooms also emphasizes coughing into your sleeve or a tissue and then washing hands. And, don’t forget to sanitize your cellphone at least once daily.

“A cell phone pretty much is an extension of your hand and we put it in our purses, put it down on the counter, people probably take it into the bathroom with them,” she said. “It had a lot of contact with a lot of surfaces that have germs on them.”

Most importantly, health officials are begging people to stay home if they are sick. While no one likes to burden co-workers with additional duties, Grooms says the results will be worse if you come to work sick and infect others.

COVID-19 causes pneumonia-like symptoms, ranging from mild such as a slight cough to the more severe with fever and difficulty breathing. The CDC says the virus has had the biggest impact on senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems.

Grooms recommends if you have been to one of the countries with COVID-19 and you have flu-like systems, call ahead to make sure the urgent care or medical office is prepared to see you.

“Our call center does have a triage group that will ask you some questions and will really help you know where’s the best place to go so you’re not having to go to the doctor’s office and be transferred to another office to be transferred to another office,” she said. “We want to direct you to where you’re going get the appropriate care and the appropriate level that you need.”

She also encourages using OSF OnCall, which offers an online visit to treat many conditions, and the health provider can also give advice about the need for additional medical treatment.

So far, there have only been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. Earlier this month, Illinois became the first state to provide COVID-19 testing in-state and public health officials are working on increasing capacity for rapid results.

There is no vaccine yet for the virus and supportive care in isolation is the usual treatment except in the most severe cases of COVID-19, which could require breathing treatments or use of a respirator.

Health officials acknowledge the mortality rate of COVID-19 is 2.3 percent, but the incidence and the impact of the seasonal flu remains far greater. Anyone six months or older should get a flu shot this season, which is expected to last longer into this spring.

Consult your doctor early on for the best treatment, but also be aware of emergency warning signs that require urgent medical attention.

The state’s COVID-19 hotline is (800) 889-3931 or dph.sick@illinois.gov.

