OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center ranked among nation’s safest hospitals

Leapfrog Group, a leading health care industry watchdog organization, has announced its Top Hospitals for 2019 and OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton has made the list with its top Leapfrog Safety Grade of A.

This is the second consecutive fall survey in which OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center received an A grade, making it one of the safest hospitals in the country. It is also the only hospital in the Riverbend and one of only 33 percent of hospitals in the United States to receive the top safety score.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious distinctions a hospital can receive, the Leapfrog Safety Grade of A for outstanding patient safety showcases OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton is committed to patient safety and quality. Leapfrog evaluates more than 2,600 hospitals each year. An expert panel develops grades based on 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, including infection rates and a hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s is blessed with some of the best health care professionals in the country, and our Leapfrog Safety Grade of A is a testimony to that,” said Ajay Pathak, president and CEO of OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “These hard-earned grades are evidence of the outstanding efforts of every Mission Partner (employee) to improve patient safety and quality of care for residents in the Riverbend.

“Of course, our Mission and the care we provide isn’t focused on scoring, but rather ensuring that we care for the entire needs of every patient, every time,” Pathak added.

Five other OSF HealthCare hospitals received scores that qualify for an A grade, while a seventh hospital within the system received a B rating. The study only includes hospitals of a certain size and treating a minimum number of specific conditions; therefore, some OSF HealthCare facilities were excluded from the ratings. The rigorous standards used for the scoring are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

To see the full grade for all eligible OSF HealthCare facilities, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

