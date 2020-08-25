OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center receives award for stroke care

× Expand The OSF Saint Anthony’s Stroke Response Team includes (back left) Damian Reed, Amber Criswell, Kelly Riney, Charlotte Liley, Paul Erpelo, Becky Miller, A’Kya Adams, (front left) Sarah Sutton, Tim O’Neill, Michelle Lovsey, Becky Witta and Rebecca Vaughn.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

This is the second year in a row the team has received the designation.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke initiative,” Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Colleen Becker said. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidence-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center earned the award by meeting quality achievement measures, including evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date guidelines to speed recovery and reduce death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients also receive education on managing their health, plus they are scheduled for a follow-up visit and receive other interventions needed to transition their care.

“Our ICU, Med/Surg and leadership teams celebrated their 2020 AHA Stroke Gold Plus achievement last week by running a mock stroke alert patient scenario,” Stroke Coordinator & Neurology Navigator Michelle Lovsey said. “At OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, our care about our patients translates into our strong commitment to turning treatment guidelines into lifelines. We regularly ensure all staff are ready 24/7 with the resources they need to provide stroke patients with the greatest love and care no matter when they need it.”

This distinction means OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will receive recognition in the US News and World Report’s Best Hospitals edition and at the American Hospital and American Stroke Associations’ conference next year.