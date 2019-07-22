OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s recognized for quality of stroke care

× Expand The OSF Saint Anthony’s Emergency Department staff includes (front row) Stroke Coordinator Michelle Lovsey, Emergency Department Manager Traci Bromaghim, (middle row) registered nurses Brian Russell and Kellie Dean, Patient Care Tech Madison Cox, registered nurse Kelsey DeGrush, Patient Care Tech Reeanna Cline, and registered nurses Kelly Butler, Cori Blasa, and Kaylee Thomae, (back row) ED Clinical Supervisor John Puckett, registered nurse Aaron Harper, and Patient Care Tech Austin Peipert.

Seconds count when someone is having a stroke, and that has driven the Stroke Care Team at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center to achieve the gold standard for treating patients immediately with the right care when it really matters.

OSF Saint Anthony’s has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus achievement award. The hospital has also qualified to be recognized as a recipient of the AHA/ASA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Award, which has criteria that includes administering the right medication and therapy within a certain amount of time for a majority of stroke patients.

“When seconds matter, our team of providers and nurses in the Emergency Department know the importance of providing the right medical care to every stroke patient every time as quickly as possible to ensure the patient has the best quality of life after a stroke,” said Michelle Lovsey, stroke coordinator and neurology navigator for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

“Our stroke care begins as soon as the patient has been called to us by the community emergency medical personnel, and continues when the patient is seen in physician follow-up,” she said. “Each department in the hospital has a role based on best practices that help to improve the stroke patient’s outcome and decrease their chance of having another stroke.”

The distinction means OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will receive recognition in the US News and World Report’s Best Hospital’s edition and at the American Hospital and American Stroke associations’ conference in February of next year.

“We are proud we can be among the elite health care institutions in the country receiving this designation,” said Ajay Pathak, Saint Anthony’s president and CEO. “But what really gets us excited is seeing how we’re affecting lives. This reflects the dedication and expertise of our physicians, nurses and quality improvement professionals who are committed to excellent care.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter