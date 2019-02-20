OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center offers health programs

Piephoff

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is sponsoring several health programs next month.

Free prostate screening

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence has scheduled a free prostate screening for men in the community on Monday, March 11. Screenings are offered from 4 to 6 p.m. at the OSF Primary Care Office at 6702 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

The screening includes PSA blood tests at no cost, as well as digital rectal exams by Dr. James Piephoff, radiation oncologist.

The screening is designed for men 50 and older who have not been previously been screened for prostate cancer. Men at high risk for prostate cancer, including African-Americans or those who have a first-degree relative (father, brother or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age, should begin testing at the age of 45.

To register for a screening online, visit osfsaintanthonys.org and click on Attend a Class or Event. For information, call (618) 463-5629.

Stretching program

Residents are invited to participate in a low-intensity stretching program instructed by a licensed physical therapist. The Fit and Flexible program may benefit people with mild back pain, arthritis or fibromyalgia.

The six-week program meets weekly at 6:15 p.m. Mondays, and starts Monday, Feb. 25. Cost of the program is $15, and classes will be at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building in the Occupational Therapy Balance Center at 815 E. Fifth St.

The class emphasizes low-intensity, gentle stretching and relaxation exercises for participants interested in increasing their flexibility but who are uncomfortable in a traditional group exercise setting. Better flexibility not only can increase coordination, it has the added benefit of decreasing risk of injury.

Participants should bring their own mat and must be able to move to the floor and back up without assistance.

Registration is limited. Online registration and class payment should be made online.

