OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center restricts visitation

× Expand OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center released the following statement:

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is committed to providing a balanced response to the needs of our patients in order to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus (COVID-19). We recognize the importance of family members and friends to our patients.

However, to combat the spread of this virus and to protect those in our care, we are suspending visitation and implementing a NO VISITOR restriction beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

A comprehensive list of all circumstances in which the benefits of allowing visitors exceeds the risk posed by COVID-19, is impossible to create. Recognizing that there are certain circumstances that necessitate a visitor, the following exceptions may be made:

· One visitor will be allowed for pediatric patients.

· One visitor will be allowed for childbirth.

· One visitor will be allowed for patients with behavioral health, developmental delays or altered mental status for whom a caregiver is necessary for their care or safety.

· Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations.

· Other exceptions will be made in consultation with leadership.

In the case of these exceptions, visitors will be met at the entrance to any OSF Saint Anthony’s HealthCare facility to be screened for symptoms, travel history and contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19.

Expectations for permitted visitors

· Visitors shall perform hand hygiene after wellness screening and upon entry/exit of the patient’s room.

· Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit; access to other areas in the hospital will be prohibited (i.e. cafeteria, waiting rooms). Upon leaving the patient room, the visitor should immediately exit the hospital.

· Visitors shall not be permitted to be in the room during nasopharyngeal (NP) specimen collection or aerosol-generating procedures.

· All visitors shall notify the patient care team if they develop signs or symptoms of illness during their visit.

We thank you for your cooperation. Please be assured of our prayers for all during this time.

For more information please visit osfhealthcare.org/covid19.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter