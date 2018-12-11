OSF Saint Anthony’s nurse earns DAISY Award

× Expand Mission Partners from OSF HealthCare Senior Leadership and Surgical Services present registered nurse Jennifer Leamon with the Fourth Quarter 2018 International Daisy Award.

As a partner in the international DAISY Award program to recognize the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center awarded its quarterly DAISY Award to Jennifer Leamon.

A patient’s family nominated Leamon, a registered nurse who works in the Surgery Department. She was one of 23 nominations received.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate, merciful care that RNs provide every day, and the Daisy Award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Colleen Becker, vice president chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Leamon has been with the health center since 1997. In one of the comments received from the family, she was described as “caring and compassionate.” The family stated, “My daughter had her first surgery and she was very anxious, which made me (her mother) anxious. Jennifer made sure when my daughter was in recovery to call me and inform me of my daughter’s condition. Her keeping me informed and up to date was a blessing and helped relieve my anxiety.”

The award program can be found in more than 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to him but to everyone in his family. So one of their goals in creating a foundation in his memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and thank them for the gifts they give their patients and families every day, just as they experienced.

