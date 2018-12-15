OSF Saint Anthony's stretching program to start Jan. 7

OSF Saint Anthony's logo

The public is invited to participate in a low-intensity stretching program instructed by a licensed physical therapist. The Fit and Flexible program may benefit people with mild back pain, arthritis or fibromyalgia.

The six-week program meets weekly at 6:15 p.m. Mondays and starts Monday, Jan. 7. Cost of the program is $15, and classes will take place at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building in the Occupational Therapy Balance Center at 815 E. Fifth St.

The class emphasizes low-intensity, gentle stretching and relaxation exercises for anyone interested in increasing their flexibility but who may be uncomfortable in a traditional group exercise setting. Better flexibility not only can raise your coordination, it has the added benefit of decreasing your risk of injury.

Participants should bring their own mat, and must be able to move to the floor and back up without assistance.

Registration is limited; for more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter