Overstreet to seek election to Illinois Supreme Court

Appellate Justice David Overstreet of Mount Vernon has announced his intention to seek election to the Illinois Supreme Court in 2020. The vacancy was created by Justice Lloyd Karmeier’s recent announcement of his retirement next year. Overstreet is seeking to represent the Fifth District on the Supreme Court.

“I first want to thank Justice Karmeier for his service the last 15 years on the Illinois Supreme Court,” Overstreet stated. “He has had a dramatic effect on the courts statewide through his service as Chief Justice the last three years. It will be a huge honor to serve the Fifth District after him. I have decided to run for this seat in the Republican primary in March 2020. I ask for your support in both the primary and general elections next year.”

Overstreet received his bachelor of science degree from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., and his juris doctor degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He practiced law in Monticello, Ill., and Knoxville, Tenn., before joining what eventually became Neubauer & Overstreet P.C. in Mount Vernon, until his appointment to the circuit court.

Overstreet successfully ran for election to the circuit court in 2008 and was retained in 2014. He was assigned by the Illinois Supreme Court to the Fifth District Appellate Court in 2017 and won election to the appellate court in 2018. Overstreet serves on the Illinois Judicial Conference, the Illinois Judicial College, the Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Education, the Supreme Court Judicial Mentoring Committee, as co-chair of the Family Law track at the 2020 Judicial Education Conference, and as secretary of the Illinois Judges Association. He has served as the presiding justice of the Fifth District Appellate Court since December 2018, with his term ending in December 2019. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the Jefferson County Bar Association, and the Southern Illinois American Inn of Court.

Co-chairing Overstreet’s campaign for the Illinois Supreme Court are former state Sen. David Luechtefeld of Okawville and Jennifer Wham Price of Centralia.

“I was pleased to assist Justice Overstreet with his 2018 election to the appellate court and know that he will make an excellent Supreme Court justice,” Luechtefeld said.

“As an attorney, I know firsthand the importance of the judiciary,” Price added. “I have appeared before Justice Overstreet on many occasions and am proud to support him for the Supreme Court. I know that he is fair, trustworthy, and honorable.”

“I am honored that Jennifer and Dave have agreed to serve as my co-chairs,” Overstreet said. “I know the Fifth District is large and has different needs, from the St. Louis region to counties in central and eastern Illinois and in deep Southern Illinois. I have been there and will visit all of them again.”

In his community, Overstreet serves as an adviser of the Mount Vernon Township High School Youth and Government program, a member of the Mount Vernon Rotary Club, board member of Lifeboat Alliance (a homeless shelter in Mount Vernon), assists with Boy Scout Troop 103, and is a longtime coach of youth sports in Mount Vernon and youth camp counselor in Southern Illinois.

“While I cannot discuss political issues as a judicial candidate, I have always tried to make judgments that are fair, impartial, and faithful to the law,” Overstreet said. “I believe my experience in private practice, on the circuit court hearing cases of all kinds, and on the appellate court give me a well-rounded background in the law to be able to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Overstreet and his wife, Suzanne, have three children. They attend Mount Vernon Church of Christ, where he serves as a deacon.

In his campaign for the appellate court in 2018, Justice Overstreet was rated Highly Qualified by the Illinois State Bar Association Judicial Evaluations Committee. The Fifth District comprises the southernmost 37 counties in Illinois.

Support for Overstreet

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus

“Justice Overstreet is the perfect successor to Justice Karmeier. He is an honest, trustworthy, and down-to-earth guy who will bring both knowledge of the law and hometown values to the state’s top court.”

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider

“Keeping this seat will be a priority for the Illinois Republican Party in 2020. I thank Justice Karmeier for his service, and I look forward to helping Justice Overstreet maintain control of this critical seat on the Illinois Supreme Court.”

McLeansboro Mayor Dick Deitz

“Justice Overstreet served as our city attorney for many years before becoming a judge. He was dedicated, prompt, and above reproach.”

