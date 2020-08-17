Owens-Illinois retirees cancel reunion

The Owens-Illinois Employees Reunion Committee has voted to cancel this year's 37th annual reunion, scheduled for Oct. 3.

Taking in the ages and health conditions of most of the members and the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee felt it was in everyone's best interest to cancel this year. The committee pledged to continue the event in the future.

Alton was home to the world's largest glass bottle plant and it closed 37 years ago this October.

It provided thousands of good-paying jobs for 110 years

This reunion was for employees at the No. 7 Bottle Plant, Mold Shop, Pattern Shop, Foundry, Godfrey Machine Shop and also accepted people who worked at other Owens-Illinois plants throughout the country.

Anyone wishing to get on the mailing list can contact Committee Chairman Bob Myers at (618) 917-4919.

