Owens-Illinois reunion set for Oct. 5 in Alton

The 36th annual Glassworkers Reunion for Alton Plant No. 7 will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at VFW Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St. in Alton.

Cash bar will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. Organizers are looking for memorabilia to display such as old bottles, photos, magazines and any other pertinent objects. Tickets are $15 per person to be paid in advance, and any former Owens-Illinois employees, along with family and friends, are welcome.

Reservations must be made by Sept. 28. For more information, call (618) 917-4919.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter