Painter pays tribute to downtown Alton

During the area's time sheltering-in-place, local artist Chrissie Chapman has created "Downtime Painting Downtown," a beautiful series of watercolor paintings that feature historic Alton architecture.

Sets of 15 note cards with envelopes or postcards are available for $18 (plus $2 shipping, handling and tax). Proceeds are generously being donated to Alton Main Street to help sustain the organization's mission of promoting and improving Alton's historic Downtown district.

For more information, visit https://chrissie-chapman-art.square.site/

The original paintings will be on display in the windows of Jacoby Arts Center from June 5-30.

Chapman, a professor at Lewis and Clark Community College, plans to use this project in the curriculum for her Science of Happiness class as an example of a random act of kindness.

Find more of Chapman's work at www.facebook.com/chrissiechapmanart or www.instagram.com/chrissiechapmanart.

