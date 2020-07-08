Pandemic reimbursement available through FEMA

To assist local governments, nonprofits and religious organizations recoup funds expended during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local emergency managers are encouraging entities to attend virtual briefings to begin the reimbursement application process to receive federal funds.

“There are more than 1,328 known eligible applicants in Illinois, yet only 159 have applied for reimbursement to date. We do not want anyone to be left behind in the recovery process,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “This funding mechanism is an economic lifeline for communities large and small. Costs eligible for reimbursement include, but are not limited to, overtime costs associated with the COVID-19 response, the purchase of personal protective equipment, testing supplies and equipment, housing assistance, purchase and distribution of food, and more. If you have questions about eligibility, we urge you to contact your county emergency management office.”

Assistance is available in all 102 counties in Illinois where COVID-19 cases have been reported. Under the guidelines of the program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed up to 75 percent of eligible costs for emergency protective measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to note the program does not reimburse for lost wages or revenue as a result of the pandemic.

The program is not for individuals or business owners affected by the pandemic. The state of Illinois filed for federal Individual Assistance; however, that request is still pending with the federal government. In the meantime, the U.S. Small Business Administration has made resources available for individuals and businesses. To learn more, visit the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.

From July 6-10, applicant briefings will be conducted virtually. These briefings provide an overview of requirements and instructions for completing forms. Previous webinars can be found on the IEMA website to help guide applicants unable to attend. For more information, visit the website.

