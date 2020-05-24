Pantry receives grant to install walk-in freezer

× Expand canned food

Jersey Township Food Pantry received a $15,000 grant from Bayer Fund to purchase and install a walk-in freezer.

“Bayer once again proved how generous it is to our community,” Food Pantry Coordinator Sarah Collins said. “They have been very supportive of our food pantry, and we don’t know what we’d do without them.”

This grant will not only provide support to the organization, but also the community by quadrupling freezer capacity. The number of families the food pantry serves has increased tremendously in the last several years and has outgrown the facility’s storage capacity. The organization often stores frozen products off-site. A previous grant from Bayer allowed it to update the facility to be able to store more products and be more energy-efficient. This grant will help them keep everything at the facility and at proper storage temperatures.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to about 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the nation have received more than $79 million.

To learn more about the Jersey Township Food Pantry, call the office at (618) 498-3719.

To learn more about Bayer Fund, visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.

