Paralympian to address Team Honduras fundraiser

Main Street United Methodist Church’s Team Honduras will hosting its seventh annual Just For Chicks event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the church.

“This special fundraiser for the team is a celebration of the ladies in our community,” said Greg Gelzinnis, team leader. “It will feature ladies-oriented vendors like Sazzy Fashions, Rosina’s African Handmade Jewelry, Creative Stained Glass, Scentsy Fragrances, YoMar Baskets, Countryside Gardens, The Bonar Boutique, and Crafts of Passion, just to name a few; spa opportunities and chair massage by Fitness for the Soul, homemade soups and salads made by team members, a JCPenney style show of spring and summer fashions, and a wonderful inspirational program presented by Paralympian Matt Glowacki.”

A special treat for this year’s attendees will be luncheon music provided by The Goodies Trio, featuring Nancy Lippincott, Jan Marra, and Ellen Martinez. Their playlist will include original songs, country, swing and lots of three-part harmony.

Guest speaker Glowacki represented the United States as a member of the Paralympic sitting-volleyball team at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. He’s one of America’s most-requested collegiate speakers, sharing his civility message to more than 1 million people in the last 10 years, and most recently authored his first book, “Able-Bodied Like Me (Navigating & Balancing Cultures From The Seat Of My Pants),” which will be available at the event.

“Greg and I have known each other for many years, and when he asked if I would be willing to speak this year at Just For Chicks, I enthusiastically said yes,” Glowacki said. “I am deeply honored to be the first male to be invited to speak to the Just For Chicks audience, and hope that all in attendance will be both challenged and inspired by what I have to say.”

The theme for his program will be Nurture Your Nature. He will introduce the concept of disability privilege and how it makes an impact on his life, and discuss the different groups individuals are all inherently a part of. The message is designed for anyone who is seeking to better understand their own identity within a community through getting to know oneself, and being able to share that with other people.

The Main Street Team will be making its eighth trip this summer. The team goes to Honduras every other year so they can raise funds to offset costs for the trip and provide supplies the team needs to do mission projects and ministries.

“Our church policy is that everyone commits $500 of their own money toward the trip,” Gelzinnis said. “But it has always been on my heart that I don’t want anyone who feels called to missions to not be able to go because of financial resources. It costs about $2,300 per person to go on the trip, and over the years we have done some pretty crazy things to raise the additional $15-$25,000 necessary to cover the additional costs for each team.”

“There is just no end to the things we have done over the years; one time we were asked to provide valet parking for an every five year reunion of Litchfield High School graduates,” veteran team member Mike Short recalls. “We had cars all over the airport tarmac and were just glad that we didn’t have extra keys or cars at the end of the night.”

The team routinely works the holiday festival circuit, selling 500 pints of homemade apple butter, 1,000 pounds of homemade peanut brittle, and throws in walking tacos, grilled corn on the cob, and sliced cold watermelon for the summertime festivals where they have food booths.

The team has been involved in numerous projects over the last 14 years, from building churches and working on the mission’s headquarters building in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, to building stoves and providing “blessing baskets” to families in the villages where the team has served. Over the last two trips, the team has also begun to provide fluoride treatments for the children under the direction of team member Kathy Lipe.

“I had always wanted to do some type of medical project, as my day-to-day job is in the lab at SLU,” Lipe said. “When the possibility of doing fluoride treatments was presented to me and Greg gave his approval, I just jumped in with both feet.” “Going from 125 treatments in 2015 to 697 treatments in 2017 and now our 2019 goal of over 1,000, I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Lipe said.

The team has also hosted knitting workshops for women under the watchful eye of team member Nancy Steward.

“The knitting project was two-fold,” Steward said. “It gave the ladies an excuse to get together for fellowship, and we wanted to give them enough instruction to make some items that they could sell.

“I have heard recently that several of the ladies in El Paraiso have really been continuing to work on things and are anxious to receive some additional instruction and patterns for items when we return this summer.”

Proceeds from Just For Chicks VII will help provide resources necessary to continue these ministry projects.

This year will be the first trip to Honduras for two former Just For Chicks vendors, Tina Kelley and Shanarah Finazzo and her daughter, Emma.

“One of my closest friends went in 2017 with her daughter and they had such a life-changing experience, I just felt like it was something that I wanted to share with my daughter,” Finazzo said. “Emma and I have been so welcomed by this team and we are really getting excited now … our trip is only 4 months away.”

“Little did I know when I signed up to be a vendor at last year’s Just For Chicks that I would now be a member of this team,” Kelley said “God certainly has a way of opening doors and nudging your heart.”

The Team will travel to Honduras from June 15-30.

Tickets are on sale for $20 per person at the church office, 1400 Main St., on the website, or from team members. Seating will be limited and reservations are encouraged.

