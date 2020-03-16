Parish collecting kitchen items for Nashville tornado victims

× Expand Madeline Evans of Henryville, Ind., walks in the parking lot of her elementary school Saturday, March 3, 2012. The school and much of her town was devastated by a large tornado the day before.

The St. Ambrose community is coming together for friends and family who call Nashville home.

A member of the parish has offered to take a semi-truckload of assistance to Catholic Charities of Tennessee for the tornado victims.They are limiting the collection to kitchen items, such as linens, pots and pans, dishes, drinking glasses, plasticware, utensils, towels and small appliances.

“If you look around your kitchen, you will get an idea of the kinds of products the people of Nashville will need as they begin the process of relocating to temporary apartments and homes as their own home is rebuilt,” a church flier states. “Chances are, if you have it, they need it."

The parish requests new items only.

Items can be dropped off during the hours the truck will be staffed: 5-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, March 16-18 at St. Ambrose Parish lower parking lot,820 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

Donors can drop off items at the St. Ambrose Parish Office or outside the main entrance to the church. Items will be moved into the trailer as soon as possible.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter