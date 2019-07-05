Park pride: Patriots in the Park essay winners saluted at City Hall

× Expand The 2019 Patriots in the Park essay contest winners stand in front of City Hall on June 18.

The 2019 Granite City Patriots in the Park essay contest winners were honored during a City Council meeting June 18 at City Hall.

All of the winners got to read their essays. The topic of this year’s essay contest was “Proud of Our Parks.” There were 10 divisions in the contest and the top three finishers in each division earn awards.

Holy Family Catholic School had a total of 13 students place in the top 3, including four first-place finishers. St. Elizabeth Catholic School had nine students finish in the top three, including three first-place finishers.

Holy Family’s champions were Evie Jo Martin (first grade), Brynn Hawkins (sixth grade), Marli Popmarkoff (seventh grade) and Michael Atkins (eighth grade). Other students who placed in the top three were Riley Reed (first grade, second), Benjamin Laws (second grade, third), Cameron Lignoul (third grade, second), Michael Brinker (fifth grade, second), Meagan Sykes (fifth grade, third), Emily Sykes (seventh grade, second), Thomas Halbrook (seventh grade, third), Christopher Taylor (eighth grade, second) and Aleah Crenshaw (eighth grade, third).

Lily Kohl (third grade), Ryan Mangiaracino (fifth grade) and Maxwell Grinstead (kindergarten) earned first-place awards for St. Elizabeth. The school had top-three finishes from Gage Vanesler (kindergarten, third), Penny Louise Green (first grade, second), Lillian Skouby (first grade, third), Lucas Perich (fourth grade, second), Brooke Babillis (fourth grade, third) and Giovanni Luna (sixth grade, third).

Wilson Elementary second graders Ty Dooley and Autumn Browning finished first and second, respectively.

Mitchell Elementary had a first-place finish from fourth-grader Elizabeth Weaver and a third-place finish from third-grader Teagan Little.

Grigsby Intermediate School had a second-place finish from sixth-grader Dabica Boone.

Isabella Scott won the high school division.

Patriots in the Park essay contest winners

High school

Isabella Scott, first place

The park is home to a diverse group of activities. Some of my favorites are the playground, the various sports areas and the fountain area. Each one of these places hold special memories for me.

I have loved the playground since I was little. It has always been my favorite place to go. Even now, as a teenager, the playground is the first place I head to when I am with my friends. The main reason I love the playground is the swings. I would probably stay on the swings all day if I could. Sometimes my friends and I bring pizza to the park and sit by the swings to eat it. When I was little, my brother and I would sometimes have competitions to see who could go the highest. Although the swings are only one aspect of the playground, they are important because they help contribute to reasons why I love the playground.

In my neighborhood, we have a big field where my friends and I sometimes play football and baseball. Although we do enjoy playing in our neighborhood, sometimes we want a change of scenery. That is when we got to the park. We usually spend the night at one friend’s house and leave early in the morning. Each person has one type of sports equipment. Once we get to the park, we pick a sport, such as baseball and play it. One time, we all want to play volleyball. Since there isn’t a volleyball court, we went to the tennis court. It was a little hard to play since the net was so low but we made it work. Playing sports with my friends is part of the reason I enjoy going to the park.

I believe that, out of everything the park has to offer, the fountain is the best for a couple reasons. For one, it is so relaxing. If you are a kid or teenager and you need a break from all of the running around you have been doing, then the fountain is a great place for you to sit. It is also a good place for parents to sit and watch their kids or take a break if they need to. My brother really enjoys watching the fish and sticking his hand in the water. However, the best part about the fountain is that it is great for pictures. So many teenagers have taken pictures by the fountain for homecoming, prom and even 8th-grade formal. People do this because the scenery is gorgeous. All of these things are why I love the fountain.

If I had to change something about the park, I would replace or fix many of the old things in the park. The swings are a good example of something I would fix because they are old and starting to fall apart. Another thing I would do is clean the park because of all the trash that is present. The park could organize a “Support the Park Day,” inviting the community to come and help fix or clean the park. These are some of the things I would do to make the park a better place.

The park is great for many reasons. It has something for everyone of any age. You can play on the playground if you’re a little kid (or a teenager like me) or you can sit and relax at the fountain if you’re a parent looking for a break. A little work cleaning a fixing it up a little bit can make a world of difference. Even though some changes can be made, the park is a beautiful place that everyone enjoys visiting.

Kindergarten

First place — Maxwell Grinstead, St. Elizabeth

Granite City parks are so much fun. I like playing T-ball in the park. I cannot wait to play again this summer. The best part about T-ball is hitting home runs. I got to work in the baseball parade with my daddy and brother. Another great thing about the park is the Easter egg hunt. I found so many eggs! If I was in charge at the park, I would take down all the old stuff and get new playsets and new swings. I would make sure to keep everything really clean. I am proud of our parks, everyone should visit them.

Second place — Riley Reed, Holy Family

Over the years, I have enjoyed the great parks we have in Granite City. I also have enjoyed playing T-ball and doing gymnastics through the Park District. When I imagine being the director of the park, I would create smaller monkey bars for us smaller kids. I also would add an all-abilities park for kids with special needs.

Third place — Gage Vanesler, St. Elizabeth

I am proud of my park because we have the best things to do. We have baseball, playing on the playground, swimming at the pool, skating at the ice rink, and looking at the pretty flowers in the garden. I love seeing the frogs and the fish in the fountain. What I would love to see is a splash pad to have fun and play in the water with my best friend Brayden.

First grade

First place — Evie Jo Martin, Holy Family

At Wilson Park, I like to swim at the pool, watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July, and play at the playground with my friends. My favorite thing to do is swing on the swings. I can pump my legs and go high. If I were the park director I would make a playground that everyone can play at including my friends in wheelchairs.

Second place — Penny Louise Green, St. Elizabeth

All the parks in Granite City are beautiful my absolute favorite is Wilson Park. In the springtime, I love going to see the tulips bloom in the garden and get my picture taken by them. In the summer, I play T-ball with my best friend in the ballfields. The carnival comes to town and parks right in the middle of the park. We go every summer for the 4th of July. Wilson Park has the best pool and an ice skating rink. My family loves taking walks around the park to see all of the beautiful colors the trees make in the fall. There are hundreds of trees! No matter what season it is, my favorite thing to do at Wilson Park is go rock hunting in the garden. Nice people, paint and hide rocks for people to find. Sometimes my mom lets me paint rocks to take and hide. I always rehide the rocks I find so other kids have a chance to find them too.

If I had the chance to be the new directors of the parks, I would pay the park workers more money and buy them better equipment. They work so hard and make everything look so nice for us. I would also restore the “sunken garden.” I heard it used to be really pretty a long time ago.

Third place — Lillian Skouby, St. Elizabeth

The Granite City Park District has many fun things. One of my favorite things is the slide at Wilson Park Pool. I like to play in the mushroom water fountains at the pool. I also enjoy the flowers at the park. There are pretty to look at. I think the new director at the Park District should put a splash pad in Wilson Park.

Second grade

First place — Ty Dooley, Wilson

Since I was a little kid, about the age of 4, I remember playing at Wilson Park. I loved the slides and the swings and running around with my friends.

Now that I’m 8, I really have mastered the monkey bars. The park pool would have to be my favorite park activity.

If I were the director of the park, I would change the wood chips into rudder grounds. I would make sure the trash was picked up more often.

Since I’m not the director, I will just keep on playing at my favorite park, Wilson Park! It’s the best park in Granite City.

Second place — Autumn Browning, Wilson

The activities and events that I enjoy the most at Wilson Park at the Fourth of July fireworks show and the Wilson Park Pool! I have so many great memories of being with my family and friends at these places. Even though I have a pool of my own, I make my mom take me to the park pool because it is the most amazingly fun place I have ever been to with my friends.

If I became the new director at the park, I would definitely add art classes for kids of all ages. We need a place where kids of all ages and backgrounds can go to express their artistic abilities. I would also add a garden club for all ages. People could learn how to plant flowers and grow them and would also be assisting the park workers who work so hard to make our park beautiful.

Lastly, I would build a sand volleyball court in the park. Sand volleyball is one of the most fun activities you could ever play. This new sport in our park would bring many new visitors. Volleyball teams could be established and many kids would have a fun-filled summer playing sand volleyball.

As you can see, Wilson Park is already fabulous! With a few of my new ideas, Wilson Park could be even more fabulous for the future children of Granite City!

Third place — Benjamin Laws, Holy Family

The Granite City Park District is the best around. The park district has so many things to offer for both the young and old. I personally love playing baseball at their park. There’s nothing better than the ball diamond on a hot July day. A great way to cool on those days is by visiting the concession stands, my next favorite thing about our park district. The concession stand has the coldest soda in town and some of the best nachos around. Finally, the best thing our park district offers are the fireworks on the 4th of July. People come from all over to witness our great fireworks display. On the 4th of July, I’m truly proud of my park district and my city. If I were to become the new director of the park, I would start a kickball league. I think playing kickball would be the next best thing to keep our park district great. From fireworks to concessions, to baseball and kickball, the Granite City Park District is the best.

Third grade

First place — Lily Kohl, St. Elizabeth

I love the Granite City Park District because I have a lot of happy memories from the parks, especially Stearn’s Park. I had a graduation picnic there for kindergarten. The triangle slide is very fun! When I was 4, we tried to climb up, but I would always slide down before I was halfway up. Then, we would get a snack from Farm Fresh right next to it. The swings are fun, too. I also like the monkey bars and the other slides.

At Wilson Park, I like the gardens because my family and I took some photos for Mother’s Day there when I was 5. We couldn’t hold still for long so we only got 3 out of what seemed like 1 million. My mom loved the photos! I also like the pool because the water slide is so fun. I love going there with my family, and it is a great place to make new friends.

If I were the new Granite City Park District director, I would put an American Ninja Warrior Jr. course by the swings and a baby pool in. A splash pad would also be fun! A summer camp for kids with disabilities and another summer camp for kids without them would be a great idea. The money I got for it would go to a children’s hospital. I also would do a study buddy program to help kids improve their grades. This would make the whole community better and not just the parks. More children can benefit and families can have more fun!

Second place — Cameron Lignoul, Holy Family

My name is Cameron and I have lived in Granite City my entire life. The park district has helped make living in Granite City fun. Luckily, I have always lived by one of the parks. When I was born, I lived by Worthen Park until I was one and a half. Then my mom and dad moved us by Wilson Park.

My mom told me when we lived by Worthen Park, she would push me in a stroller to a playground and that is where I was first pushed in a baby swing. Even though I don’t live by Worthen Park anymore, I still go there every year to launch our rockets with Cub Scouts. Now, I live by Wilson Park. There are so many things to do at this park. This past weekend, my mom, dad, a friend and I played tennis and then soccer volleyball at the tennis courts. It was so much fun! For the past two years, I have also taken tennis lessons at the park and want to again this year. I also had a kickball game at the baseball diamonds last year for my birthday. I have also watched my brothers play hockey at the ice rink and have gone swimming at the pool each year with Cub Scouts. I have also played basketball at Grigsby for three years now and I am going to my first Junior PGA practice this Saturday at the Legacy Golf Course. Last year, I attended the Warrior Golf Camp put on by the high school team. Thanks to the Granite City Park District, there have been many fun things for kids like me to do.

If I were the new director of the parks, I think I would add a rock climbing wall because I love to climb rock walls. Next, I would create a kickball league so all of my friends from school and I could play kickball on a real team. Lastly, I would want to have a food pantry at the park, like we do at my church. This way, we could help the hungry and the poor more. Vote for me! Cameron Lignoul for director of the parks!

Third place — Teagan Little, Mitchell

Throughout the years, I have enjoyed several activities at the Granite City Park District. First of all, I have played three years of softball at the Park District. I have enjoyed hot summer days on the ball diamond playing and having fun with my teammates. We have made a lot of fun memories.

Also, this winter I played my first year of basketball through the Park District. I really like basketball and can’t wait to sign up next winter. I had a blast making new friends and trying a new sport.

Lastly, I have made some great memories with friends and family at the Park District ice rink. My older cousin even had her birthday party there in January. Ice skating is a lot of fun, even when you fall down.

If I became director of the Park District, I would first start by building a soccer program. I have enjoyed playing soccer since I was three years old. It is competitive, fast and fun. I would also start a recycle program to help keep our environment safe and clean. The Granite City Park District has lots of fun activities for everyone to do.

Fourth grade

First place — Elizabeth Weaver, Mitchell

I am proud of our Granite City Park District. There are many different activities and events that I have enjoyed over the years. My family loves our beautiful parks. There are many opportunities to play different sports and do exciting, educational activities.

Out of all the activities you can do at the parks my family loves taking pictures. Wilson Park has been around for many years. My parents and cousins had their prom and homecoming pictures taken by the flower garden and fountain. I have a picture of my mom and dad on their wedding day by the colorful trees. My favorite family photo is the four of us dressed up after church in the snow. It was a memorable day.

Granite City parks are entertaining, too. I have seen movies at Sykes Field, listened to bands with my grandparents, and watched or participated in parades that end at Wilson Park. One of my proudest moments from my park district is seeing the colorful, outrageous fireworks display. I have friends and family that come from out of town to celebrate the Fourth of July in my city.

I have grown up playing and learning about several sports in the district. I have played softball at Worthen and Wilson Parks, practiced soccer, and started my tumbling career at the Harold Brown Recreational Center. My brother runs cross country around and through the park. What’s even better is that I get to run my practice 5K there for the Girls on the Run.

During the summer and school year, I’m proud to say my Girl Scout troop sometimes meets at Stearns and Wilson Park. The open space is great for learning about the outdoors, and earning badges. The playgrounds at our parks are wonderful, too. My friends and I could play on them for hours.

I learned to ice skate at our amazing, outdoor rink. A proud moment for my family was when my great-grandfather was recognized for helping get the rink started in Granite City. He was part of a ceremony that took part at center ice. His name is even displayed above the drinking fountain in the concession area. My first copy of “Goodnight Moon,” my favorite baby book, came from the book sale one summer held at the rink.

Swim parties at the pool are a blast! The slide rocks! I have many memories swimming with my friends and eating cupcakes at the pool. One time I saw my brother’s teacher do a 1½ somersault off the diving board there. We are lucky to have such a nice place to swim.

I love and enjoy our wonderful parks. Someday, if I become the director of the Granite City Park District, I would like to use Niedringhaus School as part of the park system. I would make the school the new park offices and use part of it as storage for all the necessary park equipment. It is a cool, old building with lots of history. It makes me so sad to see it empty. Meetings could be held there, and when the weather is bad they could show movies and have entertainment in the gym. Another change I would like to make would be adding more lights around the trails and walking paths. Many people in the town exercise there and need to be safe. An updated website for our park would be nice, too. Schedules for performances and sporting events could be posted there. Different groups in our community could volunteer and sign up to help clean the parks on the site.

I love and enjoy the park system in Granite City. Many people work and play there every day. Doing sports, being entertained, and having fun is what our parks are all about. It is a great place to take family and friends.

Second place — Lucas Perich, St. Elizabeth

The Granite City Park District has been a very important part of my childhood. It is a place to play, make memories and have fun. I love all of the activities in the park, including basketball, the playground and the movies under the stars. Here are some of my favorite things to do at the park.

First, playing baseball with the Granite City Park District is so much fun. I started playing when I was four years old at the baseball clinic where I learned how to run the bases, hit and catch. Now, I play in kid pitch where sometimes I get to be the pitcher. I like striking out batters. I also like the feel of the bat when it makes solid contact with the baseball. The crack of a bat hitting the ball makes me feel excited.

Another one of my favorite activities during the summer is playing at the Granite City Park Pool. I have been taking swimming lessons there since I was four years old. The lifeguards know me very well. First, I started as a tadpole where I learned basic skills of swimming. Now, I am an eel, and I swim in the deep end of the pool. At the end of each two-week sessions, we get a free day in which we can go down the slide and do jackknives off the diving board. We also play water baseball with the lifeguards. After swimming lessons, I go to the playground where I swing and practice going across the monkey bars to get stronger. On sunny hot days we got to the pool in the afternoon for fun. Once in a while, I get to go back to the pool for a party at night. Now, that is cool!

Lastly, something I look forward to every year is the spectacular fireworks display. The fireworks are bright, colorful and loud. There is a ton of people on the field from all over the area and sometimes from other states. My aunt and uncle travel over an hour most years to see Granite City fireworks and to listen to the bands that play before the fireworks show. I also like the carnival. My family usually goes at least twice during the fair. My favorite rides are the hang gliders and the Tornado.

The Granite City Park District is an important part of our town. Solar-powered bathrooms and charging stations for cars would improve the parks by using resources, such as sunlight, to help our environment. Another changes that would help our parks would be the addition of recycling bins. I think that the park district should also add a street hockey league. The parks in Granite City are a fun place for the children in the community to continue to grow and make memories.

Third place — Brooke Babillis, St. Elizabeth

Wilson Park is my favorite park to visit. I love all of the fun activities for kids and adults. My three favorite activities are gymnastics and dance and Brown Rec and the ice rink, but my most favorite out of all of them is the basketball.

The gymnastics and dance classes at Brown Rec are so much fun. I love that the teachers are so kind and helpful. I also like that it is a kid-friendly environment where they can have fun and be with friends or make new ones! At the end of the gymnastics season, we get to have a gymnastics Olympics where we compete in different categories like the bars, tumbling and balance beam. I had so much fun!

The hockey rink is also very fun and chilly. I love how you can have fun and hang out with your friends while you are ice skating! There is a snack area where you can get warm hot cocoa and many other things. My little brother Drew plays hockey so I am always hanging out there. It’s cool that kids can play for a hockey team.

My favorite part about Wilson Park is the rec basketball team. One thing I really love about basketball is how friendly and inviting the coaches are. I like that they let any kid play on the team. This year I played for a team called the Rockettes and I met so many new friends. I can’t wait to play next season!

If I were the Director of Parks, I would add a junior gardening program for kids. Another thing I would add is a kids volleyball league. The last thing I would add are outdoor classrooms so schools and home school parents can bring their kids to them and learn about nature.

Fifth grade

First place — Ryan Mangiaracino, St. Elizabeth

Granite City Parks have impacted my life in many ways. I have enjoyed many activities, events, family time, and celebrations at the park. The parts that make me the proudest of our park are the playgrounds, the gardens, the walking trail and the Independence Day celebration. I will tell why this park district has made many memories for me and my family.

One of my first memories is playing at the small park by Brown Recreation Center. My mom took me there almost every day to play until I was big enough to go play at Wilson Park. I always like going to the park because I like to meet new kids and play with them. It is so healthy for you to play at the park because you can run around, climb, slide and swing. You can get the best exercise and have fun just by playing at the playground at “our parks.”

One of my family’s favorite places is the garden area in Wilson Park. I had one of the my first photos taken at the gardens when I was just a few weeks old. Every year our family gets our picture taken with the tulips. Our park also had some really cool fish in the pond. In the fall and spring for homecoming and the prom, we always go to see the high school kids at the garden in their formal dress outfits. The garden area is the most colorful area on the park.

Another fun thing to do at the park is walk on the walking trail. When I was little, my family would take me for walks in my job stroller around the park. My mom would walk two times and I would watch for squirrels and birds. When I got older, I would walk and we could take our dog named Dolly on the trail. In the fall, my mom and dad take me and my sister to the Granite City High School homecoming parade. “Our spot” to watch the parade is on State Street right by the walking trail. I have lots of fun memories about the walking trail.

The last reason I’m proud of my park is the Independence Day celebration. It is always fun to go there and ride rides, watch the fireworks, and enjoy the community involvement. We always go with our friends and have a great time. It’s always a special time to celebrate the Fourth of July because it’s my Mom’s birthday. At the fireworks event, we always spend it with our closest friends and have delicious snacks. We are lucky to have a town that supports our park with funding to have such a delightful celebration.

In conclusion, “Our Parks” are very important to our community and we need to keep them safe and clean. If I worked at the park, I would make sure to keep it “green” by planting more trees, more flowers and add a new playground for outdoor play. The Granite City Parks are very important and I hope they continue to be a part of the community.

Second place — Michael Brinker, Holy Family

The Granite City Park District has always been a part of my life as far back as I can remember, keeping in mind I’m only 10 years old. I’m very lucky to live within walking distance of Wilson Park, which allows me to visit the park often.

I have spent my summers at Wilson Park participating in various activities the park has to offer. I played T-ball, climbed on the slides at the playgrounds, swam at the pool, took swimming lessons, enjoyed the Fourth of July carnival rides and fireworks, listened to concerts, and searched for GC Rocks. In addition, this summer I’m looking forward to seeing an outdoor movie and taking tennis lessons.

The park offers families and kids a lot of things to do year around and make memories. My Cub Scout den visited the park for a hike and learned about the various trees and plants. We have been to the gardens to take homecoming pictures of my older brothers and sister. My family held the Brinker Birthday Bash at the pool because all seven of our birthdays fall in June and July, which turned out to be a fun night for all until the thunderstorm broke out. We have also attended weddings at the gazebo. My favorite thing to do in the park is walk my dog, Nico. He loves to chase the squirrels. The park district also offers many indoor activities throughout the year as well. I always look forward to ice skating and playing basketball.

If I were the Director of Parks, I would look for opportunities to involve the community in activities to help ensure all of the parks remain clean and fun places. I would ask local Girl Scout troops, Cub Scout dens, youth groups, and other groups to help keep the parks clean by volunteering to “Stash Trash” like we did once at Niedringhaus School.

In closing, the Granite City Park District has a reputation for helping build a strong community that we can all be proud of by offering activities, programs, and safe places for people to have fun and make memories.

Third place — Meagan Sykes, Holy Family

The Granite City Park District has played a big role in my life since I was born. My grandpa, George Sykes, Sr., served on its park board for more than 35 years. After his passing in 2012, my dad decided he would serve in his place and has been doing it since. My family’s involvement with the park has not changed one bit since my birth. My sisters and I have been included in many of the activities offered there such as: the basketball, softball and gymnastics programs, the baseball parades, the Patriots in the Park fireworks and many more. These activities have given me so many opportunities to make new friends I will never forget.

Before I was old enough to participate in the programs at the park, every summer I would always go out to Sykes Field and watch my parents and cousins play softball together. It was fun being able to mess around with my younger cousins on the little playground by the field. We would always ask my mom if my oldest sister could take us to the big playground but the answer was always no. During the winter, we’d spend our nights at Grigsby watching mom and dad play volleyball, and then big for them to take us to Casey’s afterwards for pizza and a slushie.

Since I am older now, I play basketball and ice skate during the winter months. My dad has always coached my basketball teams and encouraged my friends to play. When I look back, I have made lots of friends, improved my skills and spent a lot of time keeping busy and having fun.

During the summer we go swimming at the park pool and go to Coolidge on July 4th to watch the fireworks. We spend a lot of time at the park, riding the carnival rides, listening to music and seeing people we know. My dad often coordinates the color guard so we get to meet and talk to people who served in the military. There were a few years that my dad even got up on stage representing the United States Marine Corps. He was proud and so were we.

The Granite City Park District parks and programs are an important part of my life and my families. I love everything they have to offer but if I could add one thing, I think it would be a volleyball program for kids. I think they would get a lot of kids to come out for it and it would give the youth something fun to do in the fall and winter months.

Sixth grade

First place — Brynn Hawkins, Holy Family

As a resident of Granite City, I am very proud to be able to share many wonderful memories of our beautiful parks. My memories include enjoying nature and wildfire, spending time with family and friends, and honoring those that have served our community. Our parks are here for everyone to enjoy.

Our largest park, Wilson Park, has an area that covers 74 acres. It is know for its beautiful trees and interesting plants and flowers. I remember walking through the park when I was little and thinking i could get lost. Even today, the winding trails by the fountain seem to go on forever with wildflowers and lush plants. Birds and wildlife also provide an endless source of entertainment within the park. No matter what direction I walk, I eagerly watch for rare birds, clambering squirrels, scurrying bunnies, or happy dogs and owners all enjoying a day at the park. In addition to wildlife, I always anticipate the first glimpse of tulips in bloom. Every spring the tulips make me imagine I am in the fields of Holland. Now, when I walk through the park, I still feel caught up in the ability to get lost in my own thoughts. Wilson Park is truly a magical place to escape the day to day routine.

In addition to a beautiful place to enjoy nature, Granite City parks also provide a great venue to enjoy sports. I spent countless summer evenings at the baseball fields digging in the dirt while my brothers played. In between innings, we visited the concession stand for mounds of Laffy Taffy. If I was lucky, my brothers would play on the field right next to the playground. Although I do not remember if they won most of the time or not, but I do remember looking forward to those nights at the field. Aside from baseball, I also had many soccer practices at the parks, have enjoyed swimming at the park pool and have skated at the ice rink. Our parks offer a great place to enjoy sports and physical activities as a participant or a spectator.

Aside from providing a place for people to get away, Granite City parks also served a meaningful purpose in the community. Memorial Park in downtown Granite City honors veterans and provides an ongoing tribute to their service. I visited the park many times with my great-grandfather who was a World War II veteran and Prisoner of War. My family went together to enjoy the program every Memorial Day. Memorial Park had a special meaning for my great-grandfather and now it does for me too. It is a quiet place that has all the beauty of a park but also serves an important purpose for our veterans.

Granite City parks have so much to offer to our community. There are places that we can go to be alone or go to be with friends and family. To expand our current park experience, I would propose a space for dogs and other furry friends. The space would get dogs run and play on an obstacle course off their leashes. People can gather and watch their furry family members enjoy the full park experience. Our parks show others outside of our community the pride we share for Granite City. Because I spent so much time at the parks when I was growing up, I have many wonderful memories. It is important that we continue to take care of our parks and continue to improve them so that future generations can enjoy the same beautiful parks. As long as we take care of them, they will remain a magical place for people and pets!

Second place — Dabica Boone, Grigsby

There are many activities at the Granite City Park District; some examples are ice skating during December, January, and February, a firework display during July, softball and baseball during the summer, swimming and many other activities. There are all fairly inexpensive and they really get you active.

If I was the director of the Granite City Park District, I would have more sports, I would have more forests and trails to walk down, I’d make it more of a natural environment to teach kids the wonders of nature, not only would it get kids off the video games for a little bit but it could possibly keep words like dandelion in the dictionary.

By doing this, generations after us can have an opportunity to learn more, and become much smarter giving them time to study other things, and letting the human species evolve. Then possibly come up with new breeds of animals and plants giving Earth a bigger selection of food intake and may even make extinct species come back like the dodo bird, or the Tasmanian tiger because of the data we collect.

I would also make a rental storage for the skate park, meaning if someone doesn’t have skates, skateboards, bikes, and/or scooters they can rent them and have just as much fun. I think this would be a great idea because you can learn about hidden talents you never knew you had, also it’s just a great way to make friends. I think you should get an ID to get your skates, therefore no skates would get stolen. I believe they should be a dollar an hour and you would pay afterwards.

Now let’s talk about the pool; the pool is great, it’s big, almost too big. Kids could possibly get lost but the pool is fenced-in so they can’t really go anywhere, all the life guards are really nice especially right after they save you, the pool is big enough you can’t really get lost but you can make many friends.

Every Fourth of July you can go to the field behind Coolidge and see a firework display. Never once have I been disappointed with their choice of fireworks, they are all so beautiful and make loud noises and pretty colors illuminate the sky making the sky look like a different world. There are a lot of people but that can be great when you want to meet new friends.

That’s only a little bit of what I love about the Granite City Park District. Thank you.

Third place — Giovanni Luna, St. Elizabeth

One of my favorite parks is Wilson Park. I am proud of Wilson Park because it has many things to do. It has many playgrounds with swings and slides. It has many areas to play sports, like baseball fields for T-ball, baseball and softball. It also has basketball courts and tennis courts.

There are many activities to do on a hot or cold day. During the summer you can go to the pool and cool off. During the winter, you can go ice skating. If you just want to walk, they have a trail that takes you all around the park. The park has many adult trees with shade. It is also so peaceful, that you can bring a book and read in the shade under the trees.

Wilson Park has many places to take pictures around the fountain and the gardens. They have very beautiful plants all around the park. My family has many pictures by the tulips in the springtime.

My favorite things that they have is the Fourth of July fireworks. It is my favorite because it brings the community together from all around the area and it is one of the best fireworks shows.

Wilson Park is just an example of one of the many great parks our region has to offer.

If I was the director, I would add more bathrooms to the park and add air conditioning to all of the bathrooms. I would add more maintenance to the park like planting more trees for any that have been cut down. I would add drains around the park so when it rains they do not flood. The last thing I would do is add a football and soccer field.

Seventh grade

First place — Marli Popmarkoff, Holy Family

I have enjoyed being raised in Granite City for many reasons. Throughout my 13 years, I have participated in many activities that have taken place or organized through our Granite City Park District. I was born and raised within a block of Rode Park and my parents would walk or stroll me down to the park quite often when I was young. My grandparents live across the street from Wilson Park and I would spent a lot of time there growing up as well. I never had a playground set in our backyard because they always said that’s why we have our parks.

The Park District offers a wide selection of sporting activities depending on your age of interest. I have participated in swimming lessons, softball, tennis and gymnastics classes. They have a beautiful swimming pool that I couldn’t wait until I was tall enough to go down the big slide! I love going to birthday parties at the park pool. Since I have a winter birthday I couldn’t have a pool party but I was able to have an ice-skating party instead. I have also participated in the Patriots in the Park pageant and have enjoyed watching the fireworks in our park every year. Whether riding my bike around the park or strolling through the paths, our park has the prettiest gardens around! My family still enjoys having our picture taken while surrounded by all of the colorful flowers and trees.

If I was the new Park Director I would put in the dog park and agility course. It would be fenced in different sections for the big and small dogs to be separated. There would be special water fountains for dogs. The agility courses would have tunnels and climbing obstacles for the dogs to complete and have fun just like I do on the playground. I would also like to see food trucks that offered a wide variety of different tasty treats set up around the numerous parks that our city has to offer. They could even sell food that highlights all the different nationalities of the people who live in Granite City and the trucks could be used for all kinds of special events, like parades, carnivals, baseball games or even more night in the park.

I would also like to see the old Niedringhaus School used for a teen center. It could be used to get out of the heat in the summer or as a place for kids to hang out during the cold, boring winter months. I thought it would be nice if it could be renovated to have a place for kids to play video games or a lounge area where people could hang out and listen to music or watch television. The old school also has a gym that could be used to play basketball or volleyball. There are many other ways that the school can be better put to use and benefit the young people of our community.

The parks of Granite City have been a very important part of my life and the lives of my family. I want to see the park programs continue for many years to come. It is extremely important for everyone in our community to take part in helping keep our parks looking beautiful. People of all ages should always feel safe and secure when using everything the park has to offer and every citizen should take pride in helping our parks continue to improve and grow!

Second place — Emily Sykes, Holy Family

Granite City Park District has many parks and programs that people of all ages can enjoy. You can attend the Fourth of July fireworks and the Fourth of July carnival, visit the pool and go for a walk, bike ride, or run on the walking trail around the park. You can also go to one of our parks, golf at Legacy Golf Course, and attend one of the car shows the park has in the summer. You can play softball, baseball, basketball, go ice skating, become an umpire for the park, go to the skate park, and play flag football in the fall. The park also goes gymnastics, cheer, and has a preschool.

Growing up I have played T-ball, coach pitch and kid pitch for softball. Growing up playing softball I have met many new friends. I have played with old friends through the years.

The park is a great place for the kids to grow up and have fun. They will meet new people and make new friends. You can always sign your kid up for sports, summer rec, and more things. There is always something exciting going on at the parks. The parks are an important part of our community because not only are they beautiful, but they offer us opportunities that we might not otherwise get.

Third place — Thomas Halbrook, Holy Family

Granite City Park District has many parks and programs that children of all ages can enjoy. These parks provide recreation, various sports programs, and enjoyment on nature. These parks provide stable programs for all ages to participate.

I remember going to the park with my brothers. We would play “tag” in the Sunken Gardens. Playing there just a few months ago brought back so many memories. My great-grandpa told me that he swam there as a young boy. I was happy that I was able to enjoy something generations ago enjoyed.

I love going to the Fourth of July celebration. For the past two years, my uncle’s band, Broseph E. Lee, has performs at the celebration. We always have my brother’s birthday party on July 4th. Then, we walk to the celebration and watch Uncle Sean. After my uncle performs, he sits with us and watches the firework display. This is always a fun evening for our family. I think it is cool to have a part of my family help our community celebrate our country’s birthday.

I have participated in many of our park’s sport and recreational programs. Some of the sports I have played include tennis, T-ball, golf and gymnastics. I learned to swim by taking swimming lessons at the park pool. I have learned many skills through the sports that I have played. Playing these sports were very fun, and I am unhappy that I stopped playing. I have enjoyed all of the sports that I have played through our park district.

If I become director of the Park District, I would have very little improvements to make. The first thing I would do is make the bathrooms cleaner. Second, I would replace the playground’s mulch with AstroTurf. This would make sure you wouldn’t get mulch in your shoes. These are some improvements I would make to the Park District.

In conclusion, Granite City would not be such a great community without its parks. From playgrounds to swimming pools, our parks have a lot of things to enjoy. Our parks have everything for enjoyment. Our parks can boast above other parks in our many sports programs. We are blessed to have such a great park district. I hope to enjoy these parks for years to come.

Eighth grade

First place — Michael Atkins, Holy Family

When I hear the name, Granite City Park District, I am filled with joy! The Park District has played a pivotal role in my childhood. From “Do you want to go to the park and play?” to “Grab your bag, it is time for hockey practice,” I have enjoyed making many amazing memories. One of my fondest childhood memories was spending days at the park with my cousins. My mom is a teacher so she would watch my cousins over the summer. We would often pack a picnic lunch or pick up a pizza and head outdoors! We were so fortunate that Granite City has so many amazing parks because we never had to visit the same park twice in a row. Sometimes, we would even get to visit two or three different parks in one day!

I come from a close-knit family. Every few years we would celebrate with a grand Skubbish Family Reunion! This extravaganza always took place at Wilson Park because the adults could visit and the kids could run and play. Everyone was happy! These celebrations carried over to include family graduations and birthday parties. The pavilions offer a perfect setting for any celebration.

Cub Scout Pack 103 and Boy Scout Troops 103 plan our annual 103 Family Swim Party at the phenomenal swimming complex and aquatic center. The Wilson Park pool is perfect for this family event because it offers a walk-in entry to the water, a fun slide, a deep end with a diving board, and a kiddie area for our little brothers and sisters. Our pack and troop also benefit from various activities that we do at the park. We had a Solar Eclipse Day and we have worked on many of our scout advancements.

As a young child, I spent most of my summer playing Granite City Park District T-ball and then baseball. I always looked forward to the baseball parade and getting our season started! Now that I am older, my attention has shifted to ice hockey. Once the air gets crisp, I know it is almost time for the ice to be laid! My Granite City Warrior teammates and I are fortunate to have such an amazing nostalgic rink to call home! We took great pride knowing we were able to win the MVCHA JV Gold championship and bring a trophy home to place in case at the rink. It is my home away from home.

My parents adore playing volleyball and they have instilled a love of the sport in me. Unfortunately, that is one activity that I cannot get my fill of through the Granite City Park District. If I was the new Director of the Parks, I would look into starting a co-ed teen volleyball league. I would also consider putting in sand volleyball courts! I am getting excited just thinking about the possibility!

We are blessed to have so many amazing parks and opportunities afforded to us through the Granite City Park District. I am proud of our parks and how they have shaped my childhood. The Park District has been around for almost a century! I cannot wait to see what the future has in store!

Second place — Christopher Taylor, Holy Family

I have lived in Granite City my whole life. It has truly become my home forever. The parks in our town are a huge part of what makes Granite City great. I have learned many sports that I love to play to this day. I remember going to the playground as a small child, sliding down the slides, hanging from the monkey bars, and swinging on the swings. I loved going to the park pool for not only swimming lessons, but for the parties and to hang out with friends. These are just a few of the things I have enjoyed in our parks.

We have many different kinds of parks in Granite City that my family and I have visited. There are Worthen Park, Stearns Park, Rode Park and Wilson Park. When I was much younger, I went to Worthen Park to play T-ball. It was there I began my love of baseball. After the games we would go over the playground and play on the equipment. Every year the Boy Scouts would have us build a rocket to launch. The rocket launch was always held at Worthen Park. I can still remember chasing my rocket that got stuck in the trees. This park is also where I first started playing soccer. We would practice in the big open field. Worthen Park has been one of my favorite parks, because of my beginning with baseball and soccer.

When I was little and before I went to school, I would spend the school year at a babysitter during the day, while my parents were at work. When the weather permitted, she would take us to Wilson Park, Stearns Park or Rode Park. We were able to walk to Wilson Park on nice days. There is where I can remember spending hours swinging and playing making believe with the other children on the equipment. Rode Park is where we would have picnic lunches. My sitter would pack us lunch and we would plan an adventure that always had us stopping at the park for lunch. My parents first took us to Stearns Park because they remembered going there as kids. They both talked about riding their bikes to the park to swing as children. They wanted us to visit a place they remembered having so much fun at.

My favorite and most memorable park is Wilson Park. When I was much smaller I would take swimming lessons at the pool, skating lessons at the ice rink, play baseball at the diamonds, and enjoy the playground equipment. My family and I would take walks around the gardens and visit the fountain. In the spring, we would go to see the tulips bloom. I have also visited the gardens many times for pictures for formals, homecoming and prom. The Fourth of July was also an important time for my family at the park. We would play games, ride carnival rides and share special meals in the park. Wilson Park has made such a positive impact on my early childhood and I wouldn’t want to change it.

Worthen, Wilson, Rode and Stearns Parks have all been an important part of me growing up in Granite City. This is not only true for myself, but my siblings and parents also. My family and I hold many fond memories of activities at the parks. I hope others will respect the parks, so that I can share them with others in the future.

Third place — Aleah Crenshaw, Holy Family

I am proud of our parks because they are a very clean and safe environment. Granite City is widely known for our beautiful and nature parks. The Granite City Park District has many ways and opportunities to stay involved with the community. I have been involved in playing Park District basketball and softball. I have also been to the park pool to swim and the ice rink to ice skate.

When I was younger I went to Summer Rec in the park. The Summer Rec program was a big part in my life and I looked forward to it every summer. It was a fun place to be and I met many friends. It showed me all of the places in our wonderful Wilson Park. We also swam in the park pool, played on the playgrounds and just walked around.

One of my favorite activities at the park is the softball program. I started when I was eight and got to love the sport. I am thankful that the Granite City Park District has the game of softball and baseball for all ages so everyone can get the chance to be involved with the sport and get the opportunity to play it. My other favorite activity is the Legacy Golf Camp. Golfing is my favorite hobby and is very calming and relaxing. I enjoy going to the camp in the summer.

My favorite area of Wilson Park is the Flower Garden. It is gorgeous in the springtime, with all of the blooming flowers all around. The Flower Garden is a great place to walk around and take pictures.

If I were the new director of the Granite City Park District I would make places so everybody in the community would be involved. First, I would make a garden with all types of harvest. From tomatoes to cucumbers to carrots, the garden would have it all and would be free to the community. Second, I would make an indoor pool for all people to swim in during the fall and winter. Last but not least, I would make a walk trail through the entire Wilson Park so you could see every part of our beautiful Granite City park.

