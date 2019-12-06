Parking, access limited around AMH Hatch Wing Dec. 9-13

Because of construction work behind the Alton Memorial Hospital Hatch Wing, several parking spots adjacent to the Hatch Wing entrance will be unavailable Monday, Dec. 9, through Friday, Dec. 13.

Additionally, the Hatch Wing entrance itself will be closed Wednesday through Friday (Dec. 11-13). Patients and visitors are encouraged to use valet parking at the hospital’s Duncan Wing entrance during the week, although there could also be limited parking available closer to the Smith Wing entrance. When the Hatch entrance is closed Dec. 11-13, patients and visitors parking in that area should use the Smith Wing entrance.

