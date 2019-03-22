Part of Great River Road closes in Grafton

The Brussels Ferry and Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Ski Lift Road in Grafton have closed because of flooding, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The predicted crest of the Mississippi River at Grafton is 26 feet on March 26; the stage Friday was 25 feet. A press release from the city of Grafton said businesses will stay open during the flooding.

The department will continue monitoring state roads in affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has, or based upon current hydrological forecasts will, require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East — as traffic patterns and travel times likely will be affected.