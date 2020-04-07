Part of South Roxana under boil order

× Expand cabecademarmore - stock.adobe.co Hand picking up pot or saucepan of boiling water Hand picking up pot or saucepan of boiling water with spaghetti

A boil water order has been issued for the 500 block of Broadway and Connor Drive in South Roxana.

The employees started work at 9 a.m. on one of the main service water lines in town and a leak was discovered at two separate locations.

Some residents at Connor may be without water until the morning. The majority of the town will not notice a difference in their water service. Some of the residents in the southern portion of town may notice a decrease in pressure until the problem is resolved.

A reminder to bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow the water to cool before use.

