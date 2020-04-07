Part of South Roxana under boil order

cabecademarmore - stock.adobe.co
Hand picking up pot or saucepan of boiling water
Hand picking up pot or saucepan of boiling water with spaghetti
A boil water order has been issued for the 500 block of Broadway and Connor Drive in South Roxana.
The employees started work at 9 a.m. on one of the main service water lines in town and a leak was discovered at two separate locations.
Some residents at Connor may be without water until the morning. The majority of the town will not notice a difference in their water service. Some of the residents in the southern portion of town may notice a decrease in pressure until the problem is resolved.
A reminder to bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow the water to cool before use.